Luxury hobby vineyard in Healdsburg listed for $3.8m

This week’s property inspiration features a luxury ‘hobby farm’ vineyard nestled in the hills near to Healdsburg in northern California’s Sonoma County.

Listed this month at $3.795m by Kaaren Atkin for Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty, the estate has a four-bedroom main residence surrounded by vines and forest.

With vineyards currently managed by a third party, this could be all about enjoying the wine country lifestyle without the added pressure of overseeing the vines.

But it may also offer the possibility of seeing the grape growing cycle up-close, and learning more about the work involved.

You’ll also find an outdoor lap pool and hot tub overlooking the scenery, not to forget a treehouse-style terrace that looks to have clear aperitif potential. A separate barn building on the estate has guest accommodation.

There are around 2.8 hectares (seven acres) of vineyard planted at relatively high elevation on the property, curving with the contours of the hillside stretching down from the house.

A Sotheby’s spokesperson told Decanter that the vineyard is primarily planted to Zinfandel with the classic ‘Rhone’ varietals of Syrah, Grenache and Viognier also featuring.

Grapes have been sold to premium boutique winery Adobe Road for more than 15 years, according to Sotheby’s.

‘The vineyard is currently under a lease management agreement with the long-time vineyard manager,’ the spokesperson added.

The current owners have previously made their own wine but there is no winery on-site at present. However, ‘The barn has a wine laboratory for an owner’s enjoyment.’

There are lots of options when it comes to buying a vineyard, as discussed in a recent feature in Decanter magazine’s latest issue.

Key questions for buyers include whether they intend to run a commercial operation or are content for the vineyard to ‘wash its face’ financially; in other words, not necessarily needing to make a profit but equally wanting to avoid heavy losses.

