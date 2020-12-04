Property: Rural Sardinia vineyard estate for sale

This vineyard estate in northern Sardinia could be an interesting proposition if you’re looking to slow down the pace of life, pursue a possible boutique wine project and are lucky enough to have the funds for investment.

Located close to the sea and with sweeping views of its rural surroundings, the 10-hectare estate already has vineyards and makes its own wines, according to the listing by ImmobilSarda / Christie’s International Real Estate.

Priced at €2.2m (£1.9m), it is also being sold as an ‘agritourism’ estate.

As the title suggests, it has facilities for hosting groups, including barn accommodation and a 20-seater dining room with a kitchen – not to mention the terrace overlooking the vineyard.

For those more interested in the wine side of things, the listing states there is an opportunity to plant more vines.

While wine production is very much at the boutique end of the scale, the listing says that the current wine production of 8,060 bottles could be expanded to between 12,000 and 15,000 bottles.

A shop selling wine, olive oil and other produce is on-site alongside a 90-square-metre winemaking and barrel cellar, while the main residence is a three-bedroom manor house.

While this is the sort of wine property that may appeal to those seeking rustic charm and tranquility, Sardinia’s glitzier Costa Smeralda is also close enough for a visit, lying to the north of Olbia.

Sardinia’s best-known grape varieties are arguably Vermentino and Cannonau, but there are plenty of lesser-known varieties worth getting to know, according to Decanter Italian wine expert Michaela Morris, who wrote a buying guide to Sardinian wines in 2019.

Estate agency Knight Frank said in August that there was evidence of higher demand for rural property in Italy from international buyers in 2020, despite the market effectively being paused during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

However, it should be noted that building or running vineyard project is no easy task. It’s important to do your research, and be aware of the potential risks, some of which are discussed by this article on the realities of owning a vineyard.

