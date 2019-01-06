Often overlooked by wine lovers, this ruggedly beautiful holiday island’s many grapes and styles are waiting to be discovered, reports Michaela Morris...

‘Sardinia is often mistaken for a tropical island or confused with Sicily,’ sighs viticulturist Salvatore Mura at his family’s estate in Gallura. ‘Sometimes it’s missing from Italian maps altogether.’

Mercifully, Sardinia’s stunning beaches attract tourists from around the globe, though few explore inland beyond her turquoise waters. They are missing out.

Michaela Morris is a Canadian wine writer, educator and presenter who specialises in Italy.