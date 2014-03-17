Staete Landt, Paladin, Rapaura, Marlborough, 2010
Peter McCombie MW
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Smoky spicy oaky, soft, easy fruity Pinot laced with balsamic spice with freshness and clean bite, good length and pleasing richness.
Christine Parkinson
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Fruity aromas. Ripe cherry and blackberry on palate, with clotted cream, dark chocolate and sandalwood notes. Long but surprisingly thin finish after plenty of fruit weight in the mid-palate. Thinness is accentuated by rather angular tannins and fresh acidity
Joanna Simon
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Fragrant, expressive – roses, sweet red cherries and sandalwood – but doesn’t quite deliver the fruit follow-through on the palate. A little too much oak for the fruit.
Details
Wine name:Paladin
Wine classification:
Wine alcohol content:14%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£17.50
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:New Zealand
Region:Marlborough
Subregion:Rapaura