Staete Landt, Paladin, Rapaura, Marlborough, 2010

Points 83

Paladin

Grape Variety:Pinot Noir
Drink:2012 - 2015

Peter McCombie MW

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Smoky spicy oaky, soft, easy fruity Pinot laced with balsamic spice with freshness and clean bite, good length and pleasing richness.

17/20
90/100

Christine Parkinson

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Fruity aromas. Ripe cherry and blackberry on palate, with clotted cream, dark chocolate and sandalwood notes. Long but surprisingly thin finish after plenty of fruit weight in the mid-palate. Thinness is accentuated by rather angular tannins and fresh acidity

15.5/20
85/100

Joanna Simon

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Fragrant, expressive – roses, sweet red cherries and sandalwood – but doesn’t quite deliver the fruit follow-through on the palate. A little too much oak for the fruit.

15/20
83/100

Wine name:Paladin
Wine classification:
Wine alcohol content:14%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£17.50
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:New Zealand
Region:Marlborough
Subregion:Rapaura