Two Rivers, Tributary Pinot Noir, Marlborough, New Zealand 2013

17.25/20pts

With 22 vintages under his belt in the Old World and the New, David Clouston has returned home to make wine on the hillside vineyards of Marlborough. With attractive aromas of raspberry and cherry and a twist of black pepper, this graceful wine shows a lovely concentration and freshness of fruit. Fermented using 20 per cent whole bunch clusters, there is good structure and weight here.

Alc 14%

Price £16.95 Lea & Sandeman

Taster Christelle Guibert