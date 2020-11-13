Black Friday whisky deals

With the festive season just around the corner, Black Friday, on 27 November, is the time to make some great savings on US whiskey, Scotch and and other whiskies to warm your cockles over cold winter nights.

Whether it is for sipping, investing, to make classic cocktails such as Highballs or Old Fashioneds, or simply to understand more about this complex spirit, Decanter has you covered with the top whisky deals.

Amazon has started some of its sales already here in the UK and the expert team at Decanter will be busy unearthing some of the best Black Friday wine deals for you, as well as Black Friday offers for vodka, rum, tequila and gin.

To whet your whistle, take a look at some of the top whisky deals below – the perfect drams to enjoy now, for filling the drinks cabinet ahead of the festive season, or to get ahead on the Christmas shopping.

Best Black Friday Scotch whisky

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Years Old Whisky

There’s been a backlash against blends in recent years, but it’s entirely unmerited, as this classic proves. It may just be the most famous whisky on the planet, but that’s hardly surprising when you experience its pitch-perfect combination of rich fruit, smoke, light spice and vanilla. When blending is this good, it approaches the level of genius. Alc 40%

Haig Club Single Grain Whisky

David Beckham’s first foray into whisky world, in an attractive perfume-style bottle. A popular introduction for new drinkers to Scotch, rather than for true enthusiasts. It’s a light grain whisky matured in Bourbon casks, distilled at Cameronbridge Distillery. Alc 40%

Glen Grant 12 Years Old Whisky

In a world increasingly dominated by bold flavours, Glen Grant remains a masterclass of understatement and subtlety. This is the lighter side of Speyside: orchard fruits, spring hedgerow scents, then a pinch of cinnamon and custard on warm apple pie. There’s structure and weight too, but this is a whisky that never shouts. Alc 43%

Glenmorangie Allta Whisky

Highland distillery Glenmorangie’s annual Private Edition single malts are where the distilling team of Dr Bill Lumsden and Brendan McCarron get to play and innovate. This January 2019 release uses a yeast discovered on barley growing near the distillery – and it has quite a flavour impact, adding a bready, almost nutty character to Glenmo’s trademark silky citrus fruit and hint of menthol. Alc 51.2%

Best Black Friday Irish whiskey



Teeling Small Batch Whiskey

This blended Irish whiskey comprises grain and malt whiskeys that have initially been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, before being blended and further aged in rum casks from Central America. Spicy, floral and rich, the palate also boasts plenty of vanilla custard, lemon, rum n raisin fudge and orchard fruits. Alc 46%

Best Black Friday Bourbon



Old Forester 86 Proof Bourbon

A bourbon with a high proportion of rye in its recipe, Old Forester boasts an impressive historical legacy. Created in 1870, it was the first bourbon to be sold in sealed glass bottles, and it continued to be distilled during and after Prohibition. A buttery, sweet and spicy nose leads onto a palate boasting maple syrup, pecans, vanilla pod, cocoa powder and orange oils. Alc 43%

Best Black Friday Rye whiskey



Knob Creek Rye

With an abv of 50%, this rye packs plenty of flavour to stand up to any ingredients thrown at it in a cocktail. Made in small batches at the Jim Beam distillery, the nose boasts rye bread, vanilla, charcoal and maple syrup. The rye and vanilla continue onto the palate, and are joined by citrus peels, salted caramel, pepper and pine. Alc 50%

Japanese whiskey

Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whiskey

This blend of Yamazaki and Hakushu malts, plus Chita grain, exemplifies the subtlety of Japanese distillates, combining gentle fruit with layers of cream and white chocolate. Alc 43%