Majestic Cyber Monday £15 Champagne deal

Majestic have announced their Cyber Monday 2020 deals and one of them is a 50% saving on bottles of Olivier Baudin Brut Champagne.

The single bottle price is reduced from £29.99 to £14.99 when purchasing as part of the mix six deal.

That’s a £15 saving per bottle.

The Champagne joins four other Cyber Monday offers including a 2015 Pomerol, a New Zealand Pinot Gris and a pair of California wines, one Chardonnay and one Pinot Noir .

Majestic Cyber Monday deals

Save 50% when you buy a mixed case of six bottles. These offers are only availale online and end at midnight.

Olivier Baudin Brut Champagne

Single bottle price: £29.99 Black Friday mix six price: £14.99

A lovely celebration fizz from an exciting producer at less than £15. Lively, fresh and zesty with balanced creamy undertones. Plus at half price, now is the perfect time to stock up.