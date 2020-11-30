Majestic Cyber Monday £15 Champagne deal

Majestic have announced their Cyber Monday 2020 deals and one of them is a 50% saving on bottles of Olivier Baudin Brut Champagne.
The single bottle price is reduced from £29.99 to £14.99 when purchasing as part of the mix six deal.
That’s a £15 saving per bottle.
The Champagne joins four other Cyber Monday offers including a 2015 Pomerol, a New Zealand Pinot Gris and a pair of California wines, one Chardonnay and one Pinot Noir .
Majestic Cyber Monday deals
Save 50% when you buy a mixed case of six bottles. These offers are only availale online and end at midnight.
Olivier Baudin Brut Champagne
Single bottle price: £29.99 Black Friday mix six price: £14.99
A lovely celebration fizz from an exciting producer at less than £15. Lively, fresh and zesty with balanced creamy undertones. Plus at half price, now is the perfect time to stock up.
Escarpment Pinot Gris, Martinborough 2020
Single bottle price: £19.99 Black Friday mix six price: £9.99
Pear and white stone fruit flavours abound in this soft, ripe and round wine from the alluvial soils of Martinborough. It is richly textured from partial malolactic fermentation and lees stirring with a long and lingering finish. A lovely alternative to Chardonnay and a great partner to a wide range of meat, fish and creamy dishes.
Duckhorn Vineyards Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2017
Single bottle price: £39.99 Black Friday mix six price: £19.99
This Chardonnay shines in the glass showcasing the best of California’s characteristics – rich, radiant and alluring. It is round and smooth with lively acidity and flavours of tropical fruits, soft floral elements and hints of French oak. Elegant and refreshing. And a bargain at half its usual price.
Ryder Estate, Pinot Noir, California 2017
Single bottle price: £17.99 Black Friday mix six price: £8.99
Quality California Pinot for less than £9. Snap up this bargain bottle which is silky and morish. The palate is succulent and balanced, bursting with flavours of black cherries, plums and raspberries with a touch of vanilla toast from oak ageing. It also has an interesting and nuanced coffee undertone which adds complexity and texture.
Château Marzy, Pomerol 2015
Single bottle price: £39.99 Black Friday mix six price: £19.99
A complex wine full of black cherries and blackberries with savoury touches of coffee and mushrooms and soft liquorice spice. Succulent, juicy and from a great vintage. Perfect to drink this Christmas.