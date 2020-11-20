Ahead of Black Friday 2020, Majestic, the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, has just announced the opening of two new branches in Beckenham and Henley.

Both stores will open in November, Beckenham in south London on the 12th November in a converted, grade listed former Chinese garage and Henley-on-Thames following a fortnight later on the 26th November in the newly created Gardiner Place development.

John Colley, CEO said; ‘The team have worked incredibly hard, in really challenging circumstances, to get these open in time for Christmas and we’ve packed them full of some fantastic new wines, beers and spirits to help spread some joy through an unprecedented festive season.’

Whilst the Majestic Black Friday deals have not started yet, you can still take a look at any early offers they may have.

Our experts picked some of their favourite Majestic wines from the range earlier this year, and praised the additions to the own-label Definition range and the reintroduction of some classic wines.

All Majestic stores are currently open and trading – with limited shopper numbers in place, plus free delivery and collection services.

There is no minimum purchase shopping at Majestic, and the range includes over 1,100 different wine, spirits and beers both online and in-store.

Majestic Christmas predictions

The retailer has also looked ahead to Christmas, and what our wine purchases might be this year.

This Christmas could be record-breaking for Sherry, following summer sales that were up 75% year on year.

English wines were also in high demand over 2020 and are sure to be a popular choice this Christmas. Many people are now searching beyond the sparkling and exploring the range of still English wines too.

As 2020 saw people trying their hand at cocktails at home during lockdown, sales of Vermouth of soured too, up 69% like for like since April. A key ingredient for your Martinis, Negronis and more – so Majestic has significantly increased its stock and selection.