With the festive season fast approaching, the deals are stacking up for some interesting rums. We've rounded up some of the top rum deals below.

When aged, rum can reach the complexity of a fine whisky – yet also works with its different styles in many classic cocktails.

With ‘deal’ season upon us, led by Christmas and Black Friday 2018, we’ve had a look at some of the top offers at different price levels – from white, to spiced and aged rums.

See also:

Appleton Estate 12 Year Old Rare Blend Rum

A delicious golden-hued rum distilled in the Nassau Valley in the heart of Jamaica. Versatile enough to be enjoyed straight up or on the rocks, or blended into cocktails, it is matured for a minimum of 12 years in fine oak barrels and displays notes of citrus fruits, coffee, sugary-chocolate and vibrant orange peel. The long years of tropical aging give the rum a rich mahogany hue and a confident woody character with a rich and complex taste.

£34.00, £5.00 off – Buy Now

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum

Hailing from the Venezuelan Andes is this ultimate sipping rum bursting with rich flavours of fruit cake, cinnamon, chocolate and vanilla. One of the most awarded rums on the market, it is distilled from the purest sugar cane honey in an ancient copper pot and then aged over 12 years in ex-bourbon and malt whisky white oak casks for extra depth and concentration of flavours. Perfect for sipping slowly, this rum has a lovely syrupy texture with flavours of fudge, gingerbread and cocoa on the palate and a deliciously orange and citrus finish.

£36.00, £9.00 off – Buy Now

Havana Club 3 Year Rum

Distilled in Cuba from molasses and aged for three years, this iconic rum is ultra-smooth and light with notes of vanilla, oak and almond, pears and banana. With no trace of harshness on the palate it makes a great mojito or daiquiri and pairs well with just about any mixer making it a go-to for bartenders around the world. It’s by far the most popular rum in Havana City and largest brand of rum in Cuba. A cocktail-cupboard staple.

£15.00, £3.00 off – Buy Now

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum

Leading the trend towards exciting, spiced rums Kraken has developed a strong following since its introduction to the UK rum market in 2010. Named after a mythical sea monster resembling a giant squid, which is proudly displayed on the bottle’s label, Kracken is infused with 11 ‘secret’ spices including cinnamon, ginger and cloves giving it a spiciness on the palate supported by plenty of nutty, caramel, vanilla and coffee flavours and ending with a long peppery finish. It is distilled in Trinidad and Tobago and aged for between one and two years.