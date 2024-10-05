Allegrini – Setting a gold standard

Famed Valpolicella producer Allegrini is renowned for its assortment of traditional wine styles – including Recioto della Valpolicella Classico. With its diverse terroirs and pioneering spirit, this dynamic Italian family has been growing vines in the Veneto hills for more than 500 years.

In the 20th century, however, Giovanni Allegrini decided the time was right for a viticultural revolution. His emphasis on rigorous berry selection and terroir expression propelled Valpolicella into the highest ranks of Italian fine wine.

A serious pedigree

Today, Allegrini cultivates 150 hectares in the historic Valpolicella Classico zone, between Verona and Lake Garda in northwest Italy. The area yields a singular expression of the indigenous Corvina and Rondinella varieties – refined without being prohibitively expensive, structured without being austere, and utterly drinkable. Meanwhile, Lugana Oasi Mantellina, Allegrini’s latest addition, is produced from vineyards on the shores of Lake Garda.

The Decanter Gold

Awarded a Gold medal (96 points) at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards, this Amarone is a testament to the nuanced winemaking of the late Franco Allegrini. The 2020 vintage was lauded by the DWWA judges as possessing ‘all-encompassing ripe black fruit infused with clove, liquorice, and cinnamon’ and being ‘impactful and muscular with a sweep of fine acidity and a luxurious finish.’

This is not hyperbole: this outstanding example of Italian craftsmanship is made using air-dried Valpolicella grapes and matured in new oak for 18 months. This is followed by a further seven months in large barrels and around 14 months in bottle prior to release. The result is a powerful wine of impressive longevity.

Meanwhile, Allegrini continues to invest in sustainability and biodiversity – the company is committed to sustainable viticulture, choosing holistic remedies over synthetic inputs. The benefits are clear in every sip; Allegrini’s Amarone della Valpolicella reflects this meticulous work in the vineyard and winery. This has always been the family’s philosophy: to make wine that is not only delicious, but also utterly individual.

