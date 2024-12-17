Barcelona Wine Week 2025: The must-attend event for Spain’s finest wines

The leading show will bring together more than 1,100 wineries from across the country.

From February 3rd to 5th, the Montjuïc venue at Fira de Barcelona will welcome over 1,100 Spanish wineries and 24,000 attendees in what promises to be Barcelona Wine Week’s (BWW) largest edition to date. With 75 Designations of Origin (D.O.s) and other quality seals from 16 autonomous communities, BWW will showcase the breadth and richness of Spanish wine.

The show offers a unique journey through the country’s diverse wine regions: from the most renowned areas, such as Rioja and Ribera del Duero, to smaller D.O.s with exceptional wines, such as Ribeira Sacra (Galicia), Alella (Barcelona), Rueda (Castilla y León), and Somontano (Aragón).

With a 31% increase from 2024, BWW will feature two pavilions and an approximately 20% rise in global participation, further establishing the fair as a key platform for promoting Spanish wine to new markets such as South Korea, Poland, Mexico, and Japan.

BWW 2025´s ‘Hosted Buyers Program’ will bring over 700 key international importers and distributors, focusing on fast-growing markets, with support from Spain’s ICEX trade promotion body.

‘BWW wants to become a truly game-changer for the industry’, says Javier Pagés, President of BWW and the Cava D.O. ‘We are confident that this year’s show will serve as a platform for Spanish quality wineries to expand and strengthen their position in an increasingly competitive market.’

Despite a slowdown in global exports in terms of volume, Spanish wine continues to stand out globally for its quality and heritage. According to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), Spain is the EU’s third-largest wine producer, with an 18% increase in production in 2024.

Spain’s D.O.s continue to captivate international attention for its authenticity and the distinctiveness of their terroir, shaped by diverse climates, soils, and winemaking traditions.

Heirloom vines take centre stage

This year’s theme, ‘Old Vines, Historical Heritage’ will highlight the prized Spanish wines from old vines.

As part of its programme of tastings and presentations, BWW will focus on wines crafted from heirloom rootstock, with some vines up to 300 years old. These vines are valued for their ability to produce superior-quality grapes while reflecting the terroir of their regions.

A standout session will feature pre-phylloxera wines, offering rare tastings from regions such as Lanzarote, Galicia, and Castilla y León. Other sessions will include renowned winemakers and experts, including Doug Frost, a Master of Wine and Master Sommelier, Raúl Pérez, whose work in El Bierzo has garnered international acclaim, and Ricard Rofes of Scala Dei, home to El Priorat’s oldest vines.

Additionally, the Wine Tasting Journey, hosted by Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, will offer a self-guided exploration of over 80 heirloom wines, showcasing Spain’s rich viticultural heritage.

The show will also spotlight some of the latest consumer trends, such as the growing preference for lighter, fresher wines, particularly whites. Moreover, BWW will address how climate change is reshaping the industry.

