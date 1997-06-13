BARONESA P. – Escudo Rojo’s tribute to a Bordeaux legend

The Maipo Valley, with its unique topography and exceptional terroir, is one of the great frontiers of South American viticulture. Baroness Philippine de Rothschild recognised its natural beauty and untapped potential, and launched the Escudo Rojo (Spanish for Rothschild) collection in 1999 with one overriding aim: to redefine the world’s expectations of Chilean fine wine.

A pioneering vision

The iconic wine Baronesa P. represents the pinnacle of this pioneering collection. Yet it is a wine that expresses emotion as much as it reflects Maipo’s particular character and terrain: this special cuvée ‘pays homage to the indefatigable spirit and flamboyant personality of Baroness Philippine. The daughter of Baron Philippe, she was one of the first Bordeaux winemakers to invest in the Maipo Valley, uniting the intensity of the New World and the finesse of the Old.

This philosophy was the driving force behind the creation of Baronesa P. Over many years of exquisite craftsmanship, the Escudo Rojo team has explored every nuance and facet of their terroirs, selecting the best plots to fashion an outstanding blend of five varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Carmenère, Petit Verdot and Syrah. Indeed, each climat has something unique to contribute: the Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah grow in well-balanced alluvial soils rich in pebbles, with a mixture of sand, clay and silt; deep clay soils, meanwhile, suit the Carmenère and Petit Verdot, planted in 1998.

A rare delight

All these qualities and more shine through in the exceptional 2021 vintage, released only in limited quantities. The colour is striking – an intense ruby-red with purple hints – and the nose is very open and exotic; blackcurrant and black cherry are wed to graphite and cedar notes. The palate is no less magnificent, with an incredible liveliness, and the finish – long and fresh, at once powerful and refined – testifies to a long life ahead.

In the expanding pantheon of Chilean icon wines, the flamboyant yet elegant Baronesa P. has become the exemplar.

