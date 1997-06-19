Black Stallion Estate Winery: A place to inspire and be inspired

It had long been the Indelicato’s family dream to find a location in the Napa Valley and extend their diverse, award-winning portfolio to California’s most distinguished wine region.

The dream eventually led to the purchase of an estate located on the grounds of the former Silverado Western Centre, an iconic equestrian compound turned vibrant social hub, on the storied Silverado Trail in the Oak Knoll District. The property’s history, along with the quality of its soils, made it the perfect place for what is today the flagship estate of Delicato Family Wines.

Black Stallion Winery now sits at the pinnacle of the company’s diverse and acclaimed portfolio, representing the culmination of a long, ever-evolving journey to produce wines that offer consistent quality and expressiveness across a wide range of styles and price points.

Passion for the good life

When Gaspare Indelicato left Sicily to pursue his American dream, he brought much more than entrepreneurial determination. His love for the land, for the pleasures of the table – with wine at its centre – and for the very Italian art of hospitality, served both as inspiration and guiding principle when Gaspare, along with his brother-in-law Sebastiano, established his first vineyard in 1924 in Manteca, in California’s Central Valley.

The members of the Indelicato family now at the helm of the family venture – today one of North America’s leading wine companies – are the stewards of this heritage and ethos. Black Stallion Estate Winery, where Stephen Mathews, the fourth generation of the family, is now forging his own career as a winemaker, is the culmination of a project 100 years in the making.

Holistic hospitality

The best way to understand the philosophy behind Black Stallion is to visit the estate and experience first-hand how the concept of ‘terroir’ is translated into much more than wine. While Black Stallion is home to head winemaker Ralf Holdenried’s meticulous winemaking programme – which produces the benchmark expressions of Cabernet Sauvignon for which Black Stallion is renowned – the winery has become a destination in itself, recognised for the quality of its hospitality offering.

After touring the demonstration vineyard to better understand the difference between grape varieties and the winemaking journey from grape to glass, guests at Black Stallion can taste through different selections of the estate’s wines alongside cheese and charcuterie boards. Multiple settings – the garden and front terraces or the estate’s sprawling gardens – provide a variety of backdrops for the tasting sessions.

Thoughtful pairings

Seasonality is also key to the culinary experiences offered at Black Stallion. Designed by winery chef Tom Sixsmith, these lively, interactive programs pair the estate’s award-winning wines with recipes that use seasonal produce sourced from local suppliers and the estate’s own gardens. The weekly Vineyard to Table Lunch combines a walking tour of the estate with a leisurely, convivial three-course meal served with a flight of paired wines.

Meanwhile, the Perfect Pairings experience features small bites matched with a selection of limited-production wines, and is designed to highlight how thoughtful wine pairings can enrich dishes’ aromas, flavours and textures. It introduces guests to some of Black Stallion’s most exclusive bottlings, such as the Limited Release Cabernet Sauvignon, the Poseidon Vineyard Los Carneros Chardonnay and the highly sought-after Transcendent Cabernet Sauvignon.

These tastings and dining experiences are offered at special prices for Black Stallion Wine Club members, who also benefit from a wider programme of special events throughout the year.

Now cemented as an unmissable destination for wine and food lovers exploring the Napa Valley, Black Stallion Estate Winery is a place where history, terroir and tradition come to life. But even those who can’t visit – or can’t wait – can open a bottle of the estate’s Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay – the perfect affordable luxury, and a window onto the fascinating journey started by Gaspare Indelicato 100 years ago.

