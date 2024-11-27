Celebrating Jumilla DO at Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter 2024

Situated in southeast Spain, in the area of Levante, the Jumilla designation straddles Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia, and is the celebrated heartland of the Monastrell (Mourvèdre) variety – which is well-adapted to the region’s arid climate and low rainfall.

Historically, wine production in the Jumilla DO has been dominated by bulk wine production. Today however, the DO is known for its superb quality reds from low-yielding vines. Many of these vines are still on their own rootstock, ungrafted due to the predominantly sandy, calcareous soils which have historically proved less susceptible to the devastating effects of phylloxera.

Old vine, ungrafted expressions

It is estimated that there are around 1000ha of such heritage vines in the Jumilla DO. This is the home of resilient viticulture: ungrafted, dry farmed, bush vines. The viticultural region is an example of highly localised adaptation to the natural environment, soils and extremes of growing conditions. The designation explores old vine heritage and purity of varietal expression, with very low yields – as low as 1kg/individual vine in the case of old vines.

Vine roots penetrate deep into the soil to find water; in the vineyard the soil is worked to avoid a crust forming and the subsequent evaporation of water. Resilience is the key here: in a time of climate change changing viticultural practices the world over, DO Jumilla is paving the way in its historic adaptation to extremes of climate, and is a pioneer in organic and sustainable viticultural practices.

Exceptional terroir

The Jumilla DO terroir sees a combination of high-altitude vineyards, deep limestone soils, a mediterranean-continental climate with extremes of temperature that preserve freshness coupled with a fascinating archeological history spanning 5,000 years. This is a landscape framed by characteristic mediterranean scrub – surrounded by pine, rosemary, thyme, almond and olive trees. DO Jumilla also was under the spotlight in the 2024 Old Vine Conference, organising visits and educational opportunities for industry experts, journalists and educators.

International acclaim

The London Fine Wine Encounter this November 2024 provided a superb opportunity to showcase the international success and deserved recognition of the wines of DO Jumilla. Attendees had the opportunity to savour the purity of single variety expressions in addition to the success of the Monastrell variety in red blends – with varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Tempranillo, Garnacha and Petit Verdot.

Bodegas Luzón, Por Ti 2021

94 pts, Silver

80% Monastrell, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon. Beautiful layers of dried herbs, loamy soils, violets and blueberries, with some spicy, toasty hints. Harmonious palate, with ripe tannins. Alc 15%

BSI (Bodegas San Isidro), Gémina Finca Los Tomillares 2019

94 pts, Silver

100% Monastrell. Refreshing aromas of pure red fruits seasoned with dried rosemary and garrigue notes. Textural palate, with fresh acidity and a long finish. Alc 15%

Bodegas Alceño, Alceño Selección 2020

92 pts, Silver

40% Monastrell, 40% Tempranillo, 10% Syrah, 10% Garnacha Tintorera (Alicante Bouschet). Minty and perfumed nose of violets and roses, seasoned by toasty undertones and sweet spice notes. Very concentrated, warm finish. Alc 14.5%

Bodegas Pio del Ramo, Pio Crianza 2021

91 pts, Silver

70% Monastrell, 20% Petit Verdot, 5% Syrah and 5% Cabernet Sauvignon. Generous nose of jammy and dried fruits, with notes of dried herbs and mocha. Dusty texture and quite firm structure. Alc 15%

Bodegas Bleda, Pino Doncel 12 Meses 2022

90 pts, Silver

70% Monastrell, 30% Syrah. Attractively polished, ripe red berry fruit, vanilla and violet aromas with toasty cedar notes. Fleshy texture, with silky tannins. Alc 15%

Casa de la Ermita, Parcela los Pinos Monastrell 2022

90 pts, Silver

100% Monastrell. Heady, ripe bramble fruit aromas, raspberry jam, lavender and garrigue, with meaty tones and black pepper nuances. Elegant and powerful. Alc 15%

Ego Bodegas, Infinito 2020

90 pts, Silver

100% Monastrell. Mature aromas of dried flowers and garrigue, with lovely red berry jam nuances. Concentrated and powerful, with assertive tannins. Alc 15%

Finca Monastasia, Paraje Cerro Blanco 2021

90 pts, Silver

57% Monastrell, 20% Syrah, 12% Cabernet Sauvignon, 11% Merlot. Pleasant integration and intensity of black berry fruit, dark rose and liquorice. Rich and deep on the palate, with fine-grained tannins. Alc 14.5%

Parajes del Valle, Terraje Monastrell 2021

90 pts, Silver

100% Monastrell. Savoury character, with notes of Mediterranean herbs, black plums and toasty nuances. Refreshing acidity and elegant tannins. Fruity finish. Alc 13.5%

Bodegas Viña Elena, Parcela Vereda 2021

90 pts, Silver

100% Monastrell. Lots of spice and layers on the nose, some balsamic nuances and dried herbs and fruits. Generous, with rounded tannins. Alc 15.5%

