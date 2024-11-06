Dominated by impressive and dramatic mountain ranges that envelop the region and protect it from climatic extremes, Montsant’s wines are intensely fruity and expressive. But here it’s not just aged wines or the most complex that promise the greatest reward: Celler Masroig has recently been recognised for one of its young wines, made for immediate drinking pleasure.

Where terroir meets tradition

Enjoying an enviable history in the region, Celler Masroig is one of the most celebrated wineries in Montsant and was founded in 1917. Focused on maintaining the region’s traditions, this cooperative works with growers that have worked their vineyards for generations, boasting a deep knowledge and understanding of the land that can only be acquired over time.

With vineyards planted on DO Montsant’s distinctive red clay soils, the wines of Masroig reach perfect maturity while maintaining balance and acidity. Vines enjoy the influence of the Mestral and Garbí winds that take the edge off this dry, hot climate.

Cariñena at its best

Encapsulating this terroir, Solà Fred 2023 is a pure expression of Cariñena (also known as Carignan), a key variety for both the winery and wider DO. The wine received an impressive 95 points at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2024, earning them a Value Gold medal. The judges commended the wine for its impressive quality at an accessible price point.

Fermented in stainless steel tanks and bottled young to maintain freshness and the ripe fruit flavours of the variety, Solà Fred showcases notes of bright red berries, blueberries and damsons. Vibrant and lively on the palate, with a touch of liquorice and spice, together with ripe and juicy tannins. Solà Fred sits as part of a range of wines, alongside a white and rosé, and offers an affordable point of entry to the region.

While the region is perhaps better known for Garnacha, Celler Masroig has put its faith in Cariñena for its outstanding adaptability and its exceptional capacity for ageing. The variety features as the protagonist in most of Celler Masroig’s red wines, including one of its flagship wines, Masroig, which is 100% Cariñena from very old vines.

Multi-award winners

Whether with blends or single-varietal wines, Masroig continues to surprise and excite: several other wines in its range were also recognised for their quality at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards. Les Sorts Sycar 2021 was rewarded for its intense Mediterranean character, with notes of lavender and garrigue, receiving a Silver medal. Pinyeres Garnatxa Negra-Carinyena 2021 and L’Om 2021, meanwhile, were both awarded Bronze medals for their balance, ripe berry aromas and well-integrated oak.

The philosophy of Celler Masroig is underpinned by its strong ties to the vineyards and the hard work of its growers. From varieties perfectly adapted to the Montsant terroir, to the red clay soils that define the region, Celler Masroig continues to share its love of the land with its consumers. Whether fresh and vibrant wines like Solà Fred, or complex, ageworthy oaked reds, Masroig provides both immediate pleasure and enjoyment for years to come.

Discover more about Celler Masroig

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | X | Youtube