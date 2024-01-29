Château Purcari, Moldova’s flagship

Château Purcari, the flagship winery of the Purcari Wineries Group, is Moldova’s most important winery. Located in the renowned Ștefan Vodă region in south-east Moldova, it is surrounded by two lakes and 300 hectares of its own vines on rolling hills, washed by fresh, clean air from the nearby Black Sea.

With its deep black soils over limestone bedrock, perfect for grapevines, Château Purcari’s wine history and reputation date back to 1827. Its first global medal at the Paris exhibition in 1878 turned its Negru de Purcari into a Moldovan wine icon.

Since founder and CEO Victor Bostan took over in the early 2000s, Château Purcari has continued to put quality first. Mr. Bostan, a trained and experienced winemaker, is continually open to improvement and innovation, working with experts Federico Giotto on still wines and Jérôme Barret, from Champagne, on sparkling.

In 2021, Château Purcari’s efforts were rewarded with more medals than any winery in the world. Three gold medals and another 11 silvers followed at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2023, making Château Purcari the leading producer in Central and Eastern Europe at the event.

Château Purcari’s efforts to grow local varieties such as Fetească Neagră and Rară Neagră, have helped to rehabilitate these indigenous grapes. Rară Neagră features in many of Château Purcari’s wines both as a blending component – including in the flagship Negru de Purcari – and single varietal. The winery also grows international grapes like Saperavi, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and more, which showcase the excellence of the terroir.

