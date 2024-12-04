Château de la Nauve: A new voice in Saint-Emilion

Situated on the Saint-Laurent-des-Combes plateau, in the highly sought-after Saint-Emilion Grand Cru appellation of Bordeaux, Château de la Nauve rubs shoulders with historical neighbouring properties such as Château Pavie and Château Le Tertre Rôteboeuf. Representing the beating heart of the Vignobles Nauve & Co company, the Château de la Nauve estate formerly belonged to the Veyry family, who established the business in 1955.

The estate boasts 4ha of Merlot and Cabernet Franc vines surrounding the family property, some of which are over 60 years old, planted in predominantly sandy, clay soils. Today Château de la Nauve benefits from an experienced team. Beginning with the 2023 vintage, Sébastien Xans has been in the role of cellar master at Château de la Nauve, heading up all work in the vineyard and cellar.

The estate benefits from the expertise of consulting oenologist Hervé Leferrer, who brings his extensive experience from his time at Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. The 2023 vintage was the first to be made under the new ownership; just 2,000 bottles are produced per year, each bottle individually numbered.

A few highlights from the Château de la Nauve portfolio:

The estate boasts a number of key releases, including the Château de la Nauve and La Petite Nauve series, the Petit Fox range and a spirits offering from Maison Utopard.

Château de la Nauve, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2023

A blend of 70% Merlot and 30% Cabernet Franc, hand harvested and fermented in 600L barrels and egg- shaped vats. Aged for between 12-16 months in French oak. Notes of fruit mingle with liquorice and oak influence and warming alcohol. Alc 13.5%

La Petite Nauve, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2018

Intended as the younger sibling to the La Nauve series, this is a Merlot driven blend, with the balance made up by Cabernet Franc. Aged in a 70% new oak. Ripe red fruit and wood spice on the palate, an approachable red in its youth. Alc 14%

La Petite Nauve, Bordeaux Blanc 2021

Crafted from an equal blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon, this wine spends 12 months in French oak, 30% new. White blossom and ripe citrus notes are framed by vanilla and a mineral finish. Alc 13%

Utopard French Single Malt Whisky

Launched in October 2024 by Château de la Nauve, Utopard is a distinguished French single malt whisky crafted from 100% French barley sourced from central France. Produced in Cognac, a region renowned for its rich heritage and expertise in spirit-making, and aged for three years in Bourbon oak barrels. Smooth and mellow on the palate, this single malt shows nutty, dried fruit character, concluding on a long finish. Alc 40.2%

In short, the wines of Château de la Nauve are testament to Zhang’s ability to match up talented winemakers and keen investors, crafting modern wines in Bordeaux whilst seeking to bring a fresh and new perspective to a terroir rooted in tradition.

