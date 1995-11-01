Finca Sophenia: Innovation and quality from Gualtallary

Working from its incredible terroir, where vineyards are planted at heights of between 975-1300m, Finca Sophenia has positioned itself as a leading producer of quality wines that reflect the purity and freshness of their home through sustainable practices and organic methods.

Under the leadership of Eugenia Luka, the second generation to run the winery, Finca Sophenia’s commitment to excellence in wine production and showcasing the unique qualities of Gualtallary has been recognised with numerous international awards.

Altosur Malbec 2023: A best-buy delighting across the world

At the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards, the judges awarded Finca Sophenia’s Altosur Malbec 2023 95 points and a prestigious Gold medal, hailing its ‘smouldering charcoal and graphite bass line’, ‘blanket of lavish dark cherries’ and ‘long, gourmet finish’.

The judges also named it as part of the Value Gold selection, which highlights high-scoring wines available at accessible prices.

‘This honour is very important, not just for the winery, but also the wine industry of Argentina as a whole and Gualtallary as a micro-region,’ explains Eugenia Luka, ‘We’re showing that entry-level Argentine wines have everything they need to triumph in the global market.’

Inconsciente: A fresh new approach to mountain wines

Finca Sophenia has just released a new line: Inconsciente. In order to reflect the essence of the mountain terroir as clearly as possible, the wines are made using concrete eggs, with no wood contact. The collection includes a Sauvignon Blanc, a Merlot rosé, a Malbec and the winery’s first Criolla, each of which offers a profound, authentic interpretation of a mountain vineyard.

With 26 years of success behind it, Finca Sophenia continues its pioneering work, making the finest, terroir-driven Gualtallary wines accessible to all.

Discover more about Finca Sophenia

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube



Read more about Finca Sophenia:

Finca Sophenia – A commitment to quality and to the terroir of Gualtallary