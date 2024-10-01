Florio – The historic name behind Sicily’s celebrated Marsala

Perched on the westernmost tip of Sicily, Marsala speaks of tradition, and no producer more so than the pioneering Cantine Florio. Founded in 1833, the winery was the first in the region dedicated to the production of high-quality Marsala wines, with control of every element from the vine to the bottle.

Celebrating excellence

In 2022, the team at Cantine Florio developed a new range of wines marrying the utmost respect for the past with a strong dedication to innovation. Customer engagement is at the heart of project, named ‘New Geography’, whose wines showcase both the estate’s heritage and its quality.

The design of this new range reflects the detailed work that goes into every bottle. Recognising the uniqueness of Marsala wines, the labels offer information about the date of fortification, oak ageing and even the location of the barrels within the cellar. The profile of the wine is greatly influenced by the distance from the sea, as well as the ‘angel’s share’ – the amount of wine lost through evaporation – which is also noted on the label.

International recognition

One of these outstanding ‘New Geography’ wines, the 1998 Vergine Riserva, received 97 points and the rare status of Platinum at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards. The wine was aged in the Florio cellars, 147m from the sea, where it lost 41% of its volume (its angel’s share). Incredibly complex and nutty on the palate – think almonds and walnuts – with notes of dried figs and prunes. The acidity keeps the wine fresh and vibrant, pointing to even further development to come.

The 2001 Superiore Riserva Semisecco ‘Sr0301’ was also highly rated at DWWA 2024, receiving 92 points. With 85g of residual sugar, this is a lightly sweet Marsala wine that offers roasted almond and hazelnut aromas coupled with enticing notes of curry powder and roasted pumpkin. Very versatile, it offers myriad possibilities to match with both savoury and sweet dishes.

Sharing the passion

For those who would like to explore the wonderful complexity of these Marsala wines, Cantine Florio offers many options. The winery already welcomes 50,000 visitors a year to enjoy wine tastings, with journeys into the winery’s cellars and pairings with local culinary delights. With the estate producing better wines than ever, now is the time to plan a visit and unlock the secrets of this historic corner of Sicily.

Food pairing

Marsala’s versatility and adaptability may surprise you! Why not try a dry Marsala as an aperitif with fresh oysters, or pair an aged Semisecco with tuna steak or blue cheese. And while a sweet Marsala wine will match perfectly with chocolate or creamy desserts, remember it can be savoured all on its own – the perfect end to any meal!

