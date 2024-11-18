In conversation with olive oil producer Aleksandra Vekic

Since the early 1990s, when Croatia and Slovenia gained independence, the region’s traditional craft of olive oil making has been rediscovered and revolutionised. The exceptional quality of Istrian olives and of the oil made here – artisanal, favouring quality over quantity – is now widely recognised, and in recent years Istrian olive oils have been crowned best in the world at many international competitions. One such example is olive oil producer Mate.

A family story

Mate was founded in 1994 by Mate Vekić, who planted his first olive tree at the age of 75. At this time the Istrian olive oil scene was seeing a renaissance, as it emerged from a period of neglect brought about by economic policies focusing on large-scale agriculture. The company passed to the next generation when Aleksandra, a nurse with the International Committee of the Red Cross in countries from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, returned to Istria in 2009 to care for her father. She has always seen her calling as ‘to take care of others’ – a mission she has extended to her native land by taking the helm of the family olive oil business.

Key varieties & award-winning olive oils

With over 27,000 trees, Mate boasts a mix of international and native olive varieties including Leccino, Pendolino, Buza, Bianchera and Frantoio. These varieties shape the distinct personalities of Mate’s extra virgin olive oils, making for a diversity of styles to suit a range of palates and dishes. Mate’s oils have been recognised with numerous international awards, including coveted 100-point scores from the Flos Olei guide for the past two years running.

A question of terroir

The northernmost area for olive oil production in the Mediterranean basin, Istria is characterised by its water-retentive, iron-rich or terra rossa soils; its proximity to the Adriatic Sea; and the cooling, drying effect of the northeasterly Bora wind. These are olive oils that truly tell a story of place, combining a unique landscape with distinctive olive varieties.

Sustainable practices

To quote Mate’s motto, ‘our soil is our future’. Meticulous care and attention is given to the trees and the land, and the entire estate is dry-farmed organically

(Austria Bio Guarantie certified). Aleksandra emphasises olive oil’s health benefits – not for nothing is it known as ‘the good fat’. For Mate, education and tourism are also key to sustainable olive oil culture, and the estate offers tours and tastings.

Pairing Mate’s top extra virgin olive oils Bianca Bellezza

Variety: Bianchera

Seafood starters, light soups Timbro Istriano

Variety: Frantoio

Hearty meats, grilled vegetables Trasparenza Marina

Varieties: Leccino & Pendolino

Delicate fish, vegetable dishes Viola Tonda

Variety: Buza

Grains, pulses, soft cheeses

