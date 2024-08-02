Ever since it planted its first vines in the Leyda Valley, Viña Leyda has been considered an expert in cool-climate winemaking – a reputation it confirms with its new release, Leyda Origin.

‘Leyda Origin 2020 reflects what we have learned about the climate and soils of Leyda as well as our extensive understanding of the Pinot Noir variety. It was the result of patient, dedicated work that allowed us to achieve a harmonious connection with our surroundings,’ says Viviana Navarrete, head winemaker at Viña Leyda.

A dream terroir for Pinot Noir

Viña Leyda viticulturist Tomás Rivera has a deep understanding of the unique qualities of Pinot Noir from the Leyda Valley: ‘Viña Leyda’s outstanding El Maitén vineyard is located nine miles from the Pacific, at 120-200m elevation. The cool sea breezes and slight temperature variations allow for slow, full ripening of the grapes, while the granitic soils and calcium carbonate-rich marine terraces lend a distinctive mineral quality to the wines.’

An expression of origin

In 2020, a specific polygon (a small subdivision within a single parcel) of 12-year-old vines in the El Maitén vineyard was selected for its marine-origin limestone soils. The wine’s minerality and floral integrity reflect the purity of those calcium soils and encapsulate the essence of cool-climate Pinot Noir.

‘There was no blending with Leyda Origin 2020,’ explains Navarrete. ‘Vinification took place in a closed stainless steel tank, favouring a reductive vinification process, followed by twelve months’ ageing in an untoasted foudre, prior to bottling. This makes the Leyda Origin a very special, unique wine – a perfect example of purity and traceability from its limestone soils through to the bottle.’

With aromas of tart red fruit, spice, basil leaf and hints of citrus, a vibrant palate and delicate tannins, Leyda Origin 2020 is an expression of both outstanding terroir and skillful cool-climate winemaking.

