Perched in the picturesque hills of Conegliano-Valdobbiadene – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – lies Masottina, a family-run winery that now spans 220 hectares of vineyards. The winery takes its name from an old stone inscription, ‘Casa Masottina’, discovered at the Ai Palazzi estate, the first property that the founder, Epifanio Dal Bianco, purchased in 1946.

Masottina winery was developed by second-generation winemaker Adriano Dal Bianco – now company CEO and head winemaker. His sons, Federico and Filippo, are the family’s third generation involved, with a focus on precision viticulture.

Crowning glory

Rive di Ogliano (R.D.O.), a hilly subzone in the southeast of the DOCG, is where the Dal Bianco family’s most prized vines are grown. Rising from 60 to 170 metres above sea level, Ogliano’s constant breezes, lower-than-average rainfall and rich morainic soils result in high-quality Glera grapes.

R.D.O. Levante Prosecco Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG Extra Dry

This vintage wine sourced from 60-year-old east-facing vines in Rive di Ogliano is known for its strong fruity aroma, structure and mineral character, enhanced by 13g/l residual sugar and extended lees contact.

Awarded a Gold medal (95 points) at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2024, the 2023 vintage of Levante was praised for its ‘exquisite purity of white pear, mango and a sparkle of mint which broadens out on the palate. Persistent and frothy with a lasting flinty finish.’

R.D.O. Ponente Prosecco Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG Brut

This vintage wine, from a southwest-facing vineyard in Ogliano, offers notes of thyme and verbena with a chalky core. Elegant and salty on the nose, this drier style, at just 4g/l residual sugar, has a zesty finish and works impressively well as an aperitif.

A perfect balancing act

Named after the historic centre of Conegliano, Masottina’s ContradaGranda collection uses grapes from across the DOCG.

ContradaGranda Prosecco Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG Extra Dry NV

Intense and complex, ContradaGranda Extra Dry is a softer expression with an elegant and delicate character of apricots, flowers, white melon and banana skin, finishing with a bright citrus touch. A versatile wine to pair with food.

ContradaGranda Prosecco Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG Brut NV

Made in the same way as the Extra Dry, but with 8g/l of residual sugar. Offering a fragrant nose of peach, apple, pear, it has a fresh and savoury aftertaste with lees complexity.

