Millésime BIO 2025 – the world’s largest organic wine fair returns

For any wine professional with a serious interest in organic wine, a ticket to Millésime BIO is de rigueur. Developed for producers, by producers, Millésime BIO exists first and foremost to champion those who cultivate under the organic certification. In 2025, exhibitors from more than 20 countries will be attending: promising a true melting-pot of styles and expressions.

Putting smaller producers on equal footing

Created by SudVinBio, which unites organic stakeholders in the Occitania region, Millésime BIO levels the playing field. Every exhibitor receives the exact same resources: a counter, two chairs, glasses, ice and a spittoon. Against that blank canvas, the wine gets a chance to shine: and trade visitors can follow their senses without preconceptions.

Rather than being confined to their region, exhibitors are distributed organically, letting you embark on your own unique journey through producers. 2025 will also see wine from resistant varieties and no/low alcohol products featuring for the first time – as well as the newest innovations from this year’s vintage.

Equipping producers for a transforming market

For Millésime BIO’s chair Jeanne Fabre, this exhibition responds to real market shifts. ‘We’re seeing growing demand for organic wine, with consumers caring about sustainable production far more than previous generations,’ she said. ‘There’s also appetite for unique wines that have their own personality – and organic wines have that in spades.’

But Fabre cautions that ‘producing organically isn’t enough. We need to open new markets, and we do it by communicating the benefits of organic products in the most striking ways.’

That’s why Millésime BIO will be offering a wealth of masterclasses, including sessions focused on marketing organic credentials effectively – as well as looking at current regulation and environmental standards like Planet-score.

Celebrating the best organic wines

Also returning will be the much-loved Challenge Millésime BIO – the world’s biggest competition for organic wines and beers, featuring more than 2,000 organic wines and 150 beers from all over the world. 450 professional tasters will be evaluating the best quality, and the winning beverages will be available to discover at the exhibition.

For Jeanne Fabre, the excitement is palpable. ‘Millésime BIO is a catalyst for new relationships – not just between producers and buyers, but between winemakers from very different regions,’ she said. ‘It’s a chance for us to inspire each other, and ultimately build the organic wine world of tomorrow.’

