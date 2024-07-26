Mouton Cadet: Blending terroirs, bonding communities

Ever since its founding, Mouton Cadet has known that great wines require great fruit, and a sustainable future for growers is key to the future of great winemaking.

Since its inception in 1930, Mouton Cadet has been stewarded by the Rothschild family. Baron Philippe de Rothschild was a pioneer, releasing the first ever branded wine from a blend of three different Bordeaux terroirs. Today, the iconic name is still family-run, with the third generation carrying the ever-innovative brand into a new era.

A trusted community of vineyard experts

As part of its commitment to the highest quality winemaking, Mouton Cadet established long-term contracts with a community of skilled local growers, the backbone of the wines’ exceptional quality. These partnerships, carefully chosen to ensure a genuine expression of terroir, blossomed into lasting bonds.

With 150 partner growers across the Bordeaux appellations and seven dedicated winemakers, Mouton Cadet is able to source the best possible grapes from throughout the terroirs of Bordeaux. The wines are crafted to be generous and succulent – and most importantly of all, to be enjoyed with others to create lasting memories.

A vision for the future

Mouton Cadet’s environmental and social philosophy has two pillars: the transition toward sustainable practices and the transmission of valuable skills. For Mouton Cadet, a commitment to fairtrade principles is an essential way to foster sustainable practices, as well as respond to the impacts of climate change and shifting markets.

In a testament to this ethos, all Mouton Cadet’s partner growers have had HVE High Environmental Value Certification since 2020. Now, they are taking a step further, with some of the vineyards transitioning to organic viticulture.

In January 2024, Mouton Cadet was awarded Fair for Life fairtrade certification, the first in Bordeaux. This impressive milestone recognises its ongoing mission to build a better future for growers in the economic, environmental and social realms.

A breath of fresh air

Now, the fourth generation has joined Mouton Cadet’s sustainability mission with a new collection of three wines: Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde, Mouton Cadet White x Nathan and Mouton Cadet Red x Pierre. The ‘Fresh Collection’ offers a modern take on Bordeaux: fruit-forward, easy-drinking and of course organic and vegan, while still honouring its vineyards’ terroirs.

After all, Mouton Cadet has never forgotten that the exceptional quality of its wines is founded on the skill and experience of the growers with whom it has forged such enduring partnerships.

Discover more about Mouton Cadet

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram

