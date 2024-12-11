Neleman – Creativity-fuelled sustainability

‘Organic Spanish wines with a Dutch heart’ – this is how the project, founded by Dutch entrepreneur Derrick Neleman in 2014, defines itself. There is indeed an incredible sense of place in all the wines produced by the eponymous winery, while the brand’s identity is infused with creative wonder and entrepreneurial spirit – perhaps showing that it is sometimes easier for an outsider to leverage the true value of what locals might take for granted.

The founder’s belief that good wine can only be a product of a profound respect for natural resources and relentless attention to detail is at the core of Neleman’s ethos. Derrick found the ideal place to develop his vision in the region of Valencia, where his enthusiasm and can-do attitude found a pristine landscape, an incredible viticultural heritage and a welcoming community of growers.

Taking root

Four years after the project’s inception, Neleman took over an existing organic winery in Casas del Rey, in the heart of Hoces del Cabriel Natural Park – a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The area’s preserved landscape and biodiversity provided the perfect setting for Neleman’s philosophy to take root, with an increasing focus on quality and more control over production, from grape to glass.

The desire to scale up and expand distribution while retaining full ownership of production and quality standards led Neleman to purchase a bottling facility in Aielo de Malferit, Valencia, in 2021. This was another important step in the project’s consolidation and growth, allowing it to secure IFS (International Featured Standard for Food), BRCGS (British Retail Consortium Global Standards for Food Safety), Organic and Vegan certifications, across its portfolio.

By committing to dry farming, Neleman also makes a statement about responsible water management, on the one hand, and, on the other, the health of the soil microbiome and the encouragement of the vines’ resilience and adaptivity. In the bottling facility, the company has invested in greener packaging options, such as paper stickers and single-layer aluminium foil (replacing the standard triple layer).

From individual to community

But it’s not just at an operational and production level that Neleman’s sustainability approach stands out. In 2019, the company created a ‘micro-investment’ program through which likeminded wine lovers can become shareholders, both contributing to and benefitting from the company’s growth.

So far, 5,000 people have joined the community, becoming a part of a forward-thinking project that not only produces quality, organic-certified wine but also advocates for a holistic, sustainable approach to farming. More than investors, they have become ambassadors for the need to rethink how we work today in order to preserve the future. What started as an individual’s vision is now a shared mission to spread the word about sustainable entrepreneurship and social responsibility.

This serious work is undertaken without ever losing sight of wine’s unique ability to bring people together and create moments of enjoyment. With their boldly designed labels and tongue-in-cheek names, Neleman wines create fun, memorable experiences while conveying a message of ethical consumption and social engagement.

Two wines that capture the sustainability approach of Neleman

Casa del Rey Macabeo Orange

Macabeo 100%

This single-variety Macabeo is produced with a period of skin contact during alcoholic fermentation, which gives it a beautiful pink hue and delicious aromatic depth. Yellow and white orchard fruit and pink citrus, with floral and herbal nuances, make this a really fun and interesting pour.

Casa del Rey Sulphite-free Bobal

Bobal 100%

A pure, no-nonsense expression of Bobal, that brings the variety’s pure crunchy fruit and herbal nuances to the fore, while making the most of its natural acidity. Enjoyable with losing complexity, fun yet sophisticated. Best enjoyed slightly chilled.

Discover more about Neleman