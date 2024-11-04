Founded in 1923, Perelada continues to play a central role in the evolving story of DO Empordà and its outstanding terroirs. Vines have been cultivated here for over two millennia, and wines have been made at the historic Castillo Perelada (Perelada Castle) since the Middle Ages. Sitting between the Pyrenees and the Mediterranean, this land yields wines of unique character, shaped by the influence of the sea, the cold, northerly Tramuntana wind and the terroir’s inherent heterogeneity.

More than just a winery

Yet this respect for tradition has not precluded a vision for the future. Since acquiring the property in 1923, the Suqué Mateu family has striven to create something distinctive and original, built on the four pillars of heritage, experience, diversity and innovation.

In a landmark moment, the new state- of-the-art winery was unveiled in 2022. This renovation was also an opportunity to cement Perelada’s position as a leader in wine tourism: it can truly offer something for everyone, from 14th- century architecture to a renowned art collection, as well as a Michelin-starred restaurant and five-star hotel.

Sustainability built in

The winery’s design, by the award- winning RCR Arquitectes, is seamlessly integrated into the landscape and harnesses the latest technology.

Perelada’s commitment to sustainability is literally built into its foundations: the winery harnesses geothermal energy, prioritises water and electricity efficiency; and uses sustainable materials, insulation and natural lighting — becoming the first in Europe to gain LEED Gold certification. Beyond the winery, Perelada has applied environmentally friendly practices in its vineyards, such as adopting a sustainable approach to water management and fostering local biodiversity.

Spoilt for choice

Perelada’s eclectic 150ha of vineyards enjoy limestone and volcanic soils and over 280 days of sunshine per year. Created in 2005, 5 Finques is the story of Perelada in a bottle: a red blend from the varying terroirs of its five estates, including Merlot, Syrah, Samsó (Carignan), Garnacha and Monastrell.

Aires de Garbet, meanwhile, is a single-estate wine from the 12 hectares of Garbet. 100% Garnacha, this wine proudly showcases a profoundly Mediterranean character.

Finally, the 2019 Finca Garbet particularly impressed judges at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards, earning 95 points and a Gold medal. They noted this varietal Syrah’s ‘delightful blackberry, plum and garrigue herbs… shapely tannins and voluptuous texture’.

But there’s so much more to explore from Perelada – and no better way than by visiting this beautiful Mediterranean destination in northeastern Spain.

