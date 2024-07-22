Rotari Cuvée 28: Trentodoc’s epitome of elegance

Trentodoc, the celebrated sparkling wine from Trento DOC in north-east Italy, is famed as one of Italy’s finest. Known locally as ‘the sparkling wine from the mountains’, Trentodoc is always made using the traditional method, making it vastly different from the tank-fermented Proseccos made further south in Veneto. One of the top Trentodoc producers, Rotari is a well-known name among sparkling wine connoisseurs.

Cuvée 28: A name explained

Cuvée 28 has long been one of Rotari’s best-known labels, with both a white and a rosé bearing the name. Why 28? This is the minimum number of months that the wine spends on the lees, key to its depth and refinement. In fact, in its commitment to quality, Rotari now extends Cuvée 28’s lees ageing to 36 months, for added breadth and smoothness.

An elegant new design

Now is the perfect time to rediscover Cuvée 28, as it has recently benefited from a tasteful label redesign. Although Cuvée 28 has always been a proud part of the winery’s history, this sophisticated new look highlights the cuvée as a paragon of elegance, both inside and outside the bottle. It should come as no surprise that this most suave of wines is perfectly suited to the clean lines of classic Italian design.

Tasting Cuvée 28

Cuvée 28 Brut is a traditional-method Chardonnay, made with grapes from exceptional vineyards in the hills north of Trento. Its patient lees ageing allows it to develop a full and creamy mousse, which rounds out its lemony bite. The palate has fresh apple, lime and stone fruit hints, with a lovely saline and pithy zing to the finish – for effortless sophistication, pair with simply grilled freshwater fish.

Pinot Noir and Chardonnay make up the critically acclaimed Cuvée 28 Rosé. With a delicate mousse, the wine offers up a fragrant bouquet of wild strawberries and redcurrants, following through on a fresh and gently spiced palate – the perfect choice for an aperitif.

The combination of high-quality wine and fittingly stylish packaging means it’s no wonder Rotari and Cuvée 28 have become standard bearers for Trentodoc.

