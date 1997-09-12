Ruffino: Brilliance through innovation

Since its foundation in 1877, Ruffino has gone from strength to strength, and the company is now recognised as a model of forward-thinking winemaking. From the outset, Ruffino has aspired to shape – and not simply follow – groundbreaking trends, while also being mindful of its heritage. This ethos continues to guide its seven wine estates, including a recently acquired property in Bolgheri.

A council of knowledge

‘Knowledge is power’ is the philosophy that underpins the company’s long-term strategy. Ruffino has assembled a team of globally renowned experts in viticulture and winemaking, tasked with continuously improving both the quality of Ruffino’s wines and their stylistic distinctiveness.

Assembled in June 2023, the Ruffino Winemaking Council includes external members Stephanie Edge, VP of Group Winemaking at Constellation Brands, Master Sommelier Larry Stone and famed Tuscan winemaker Alberto Antonini. They collaborate with Ruffino’s talented winemakers Olga Fusari and Alberto Stella, and together the council works to raise standards and drive experimentation across the board.

Meanwhile, Ruffino continues to invest in sustainable farming practices – all of its estates will have converted to organic viticulture by the 2024 harvest. The company has also pledged to transform its supply chain into a completely sustainable network, in addition to halving its CO2 emissions by 2030.

Exceptional wines and hospitality

What’s more, Ruffino’s impressive sustainability commitments have not meant any compromise on quality. Its extensive portfolio of Chianti Classicos includes the world-class Riserva Ducale and the iconic Riserva Ducale Oro Gran Selezione – now an emblem of the company’s exciting journey of elevation and innovation.

The Gran Selezione Romitorio di Santedame, meanwhile, dazzles with fennel, damson and cherry on the finish, supported by ripe tannins and a textbook acid line.

At the Poggio Casciano estate – recently completely renovated, taking design cues from iconic Italian design – visitors can taste these exceptional wines at their source, including the much-loved Modus Primo and Alauda Super Tuscans. The mouthwatering cuisine, modern tasting room, infinity pool and sumptuous accommodation make for an unforgettable experience in the timeless Chianti countryside.

