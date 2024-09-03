Rugby and wine – The perfect pairing

Imagine this, a crisp autumn afternoon, a relaxed and cosy ambience and a delicious glass of merlot from Laibach Vineyards in hand. You’re dining on a four-course menu designed by a Michelin star chef, but there’s excitement and anticipation in the air.

You’d be forgiven for thinking you were in one of Mayfair’s culinary institutions or a five-star country retreat. Yet this is in fact just one of the many world-class hospitality experiences on offer at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham – the home of England Rugby.

Keith Prowse – the experience experts

Thanks to Keith Prowse, the UK’s leading provider of hospitality experiences at some of the country’s most iconic venues, Allianz Stadium has been delivering extravagant matchday experiences like this since 1979. Its meticulously designed experiences set it apart from other providers, helping to create lifelong memories for visitors in luxurious settings at Allianz Stadium every year.

The wine offering at Allianz Stadium is second to none and is a core component of Keith Prowse’s legendary hospitality. What many people don’t know is that the selection process for matchday wines begins eight months before a match.

Up to 70 different wines are tasted, from all over the world – reaching as far as Central Otago in New Zealand, Margaret River in Western Australia and Central Chile, but excellent wines are also sourced from closer to home in Europe, from Spain’s Ribera del Duero, France’s Rhône Valley, Tuscany in Italy and more. The wines undergo a rigorous testing process, which takes into account changing trends in grape varieties, customer feedback, sustainability and the best-suited pairings for the diverse menus available in each of the hospitality spaces.

The careful selection of each wine pairing also factors in the opponents that England are facing. ‘We want to give guests the most immersive experience possible on a matchday, including through their choice of wine’, explains Markus Dilger, Head Sommelier in The East Wing – Allianz Stadium’s most exclusive hospitality space. ‘For the upcoming England versus New Zealand match, we have selected a rich and aromatic Pinot Noir known as“Brassknocker” from the McArthur Ridge Vineyard in Central Otago, New Zealand’.

The East Wing indulges thousands of guests on a typical matchday with a selection of white, rosé and red wines, alongside Bollinger Champagne. A feeling of exclusivity is created with an attentive and personalised approach, no matter how many guests visit private tables at the pitch view or main restaurant. ‘If guests have special requests for match day, we order these wines in advance, store them under optimum conditions and serve these at their best. We often pour the wines in a decanter and provide special glassware,’ says Dilger.

A rugby and wine education

Working in collaboration with respected local distributor, Ellis Wines – a relationship that has existed for over 20 years – the stadium ensures that one of each of the bottles of red and white wine selected in each hospitality space is not available for public retail. The idea is to offer access to hard-to-get wines, making the hospitality experience that bit more exclusive. Whilst watching the drama of the international rugby match unfold, visitors will have the chance to expand their wine knowledge through exposure to exciting vintages.

2024 Autumn Nations Series

England are preparing to host New Zealand, Australia, Japan and reigning world champions, South Africa, in four eagerly anticipated matches this November. Preparations are also gathering pace off the field, as Keith Prowse’s busy team of experienced account managers offer clients excellent customer service, helping to facilitate birthday gatherings, anniversaries, accessibility areas and important client entertainment functions.

