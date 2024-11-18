Sierra Norte – 110 years building the future of wine

Attention and detail and collaboration are the foundations of Sierra Norte, a project that began with the pioneering vision of two men with a love for their land and was consolidated by their descendents with a focus on organic viticulture and indigenous grape varieties. From its humble beginnings, the company has established itself as one of the foremost projects in Utiel-Requena, championing organic farming, research and the region’s flagship grape, Bobal.

Ahead of their time

The project’s origins date back to 1914, when Miguel Olmo and Lorenzo García took a visionary and decisive step to plant 0.8ha of Bobal vines in Camporrobles at a time when the region was fully dedicated to cereal crops. The new vineyard not only stood out but also foresaw the importance that viticulture would have in the region’s identity and economy.

Fast forward to 1954 and to Manuel and Heraclio’s decision to add 5.5ha more of vineyards – this time of Tempranillo – to their fathers’ original planting. Strategic expansion continued throughout the 1970s (2.5ha of Macabeo) and 1980s (10ha of Cabernet Sauvignon). In 1985, Heraclio also made the pivotal – and again pioneering – decision to transition to organic viticulture upon becoming aware of the negative impact that phytosanitary products were having on the local ecosystem.

Decisive steps

Another 40 years later, in 1994, a new generation stepped forward: Manuel and Lorenzo, sons of Manuel and Heraclio, not only became actively involved in the project but also decided to pursue academic training in viticulture and winemaking. In 1999 they joined forces with friend Pedro Calleja, to start their winery and stop selling their familys’ grapes – hence Bodega Sierra Norte was born.

In 2002, in an effort to consolidate and expand the project, Sierra Norte settled in Requena where its headquarters, warehouse and own bottling facilities are now located. This move not only allowed Sierra Norte to increase and diversify its portfolio but also creted the conditions to start export efforts in earnest.

It was also in Requena, after investing in the recovery of old Bobal vines, that Sierra Norte’s most sought after and recognisable wine, Pasión de Bobal, was born. Since it was first released in 2010, it has become a one of the best-selling expressions of Utiel-Requena’s indigenous grape, raising awareness to the quality potential of the variety and the need to preserve the region’s old vines and viticultural heritage.

Enduring commitment

Today, Sierra Norte manages 420ha in Requena, Camporrobles (DO Utiel-Requena), La Roda (Albacete, VdT Castilla) and Jumilla (DO Jumilla). The latter three are home to the project’s three wineries while in Requena, in addition to the headquarters and logistical hub, Sierra Norte now has its own restaurant, hotel and research centre.

In partnership with the Universidad de Valencia and the Centre for Industrial Technological Development (CDTI), Sierra Norte has developed numerous – and ongoing – research initiatives including experimental vineyards and selection of indigenous organic yeasts. In turn, these inform the production of Sierra Norte’s wide portfolio, whose focus remains the indigenous varieties of each of the appellations the company now operates in.

Relying on a tight-knit, very committed team, Sierra Norte stands out a a project that has been able to expertly combine scalability with an enduring attention to detail and relentless commitment to the land and people.

Two wines that capture the sustainability approach of Sierra Norte

Fuenteseca Blanco

Macabeo 80%, Sauvignon Blanc 20%

Smart blend of Macabeo and Sauvignon, the latter adding a lovely refreshing lift to Macabeo’s fleshy orchard fruit and gentle nuttiness. The fruit hails from vines planted at 920 metres and was harvested by night for maximum freshness. The wine aged briefly on the lees, having developed width and unctuosity. Peach, nectarine and ripe pear dominate, topped with beeswax, wild fennel and white flowers. A touch of exotic fruit in the background. Organic certified.

Pasión de Bobal

Bobal 100%

One of the most popular expressions of Utiel-Requena’s flagship grape variety, that had an important role in its renaissance. Fruit is sourced from 60-year-old vines, carefully selected before undergoing a cold maceration and alcoholic fermentation in stainless steel. The wine is then transferred to new French oak barrels where malolactic fermentation is completed and the wine stays for six months. Nice interplay between red and black fruit, lined with liquorice, white pepper and cinnamon. Elegant, spicy tannins and a touch of vanilla on the long finish. Great acidity and energy throughout.

Discover more about Sierra Norte