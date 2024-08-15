Trapiche: Where innovation meets tradition

Founded in 1883, Trapiche – a winery within the portfolio of prominent Argentinian company Grupo Peñaflor – is a key player on Argentina’s viticultural scene and a leader in developing and exporting the country’s wines.

Industry pioneers

Since the winery’s beginnings, Trapiche have been industry pioneers, from introducing Bordeaux varieties to Argentina, to importing oak barrels from Nancy, France and calling upon the expertise of international consultants.

‘We are an innovative producer that understands and respects tradition,’ says Marcelo Belmonte, director of viticulture and oenology at Grupo Peñaflor. He emphasises that Trapiche’s high standards are built on close partnerships: ‘the producers we work with, distributors, importers, and of course our final consumers spread across over 80 countries.’

A culture of continuous experimentation

Trapiche’s century-old winery in Maipú, Mendoza, has been fully refurbished with the latest technology. Using Grupo Peñaflor’s 1200ha of vineyards and partnerships with more than 700 growers, Trapiche has created a diverse portfolio that captures Argentina’s multifaceted terroirs: from the northwest to Patagonia, the Andes and the Atlantic coast.

Belmonte leads a multidisciplinary Research & Development team, working to constantly improve Trapiche’s wines. ‘We have know-how that stretches back 140 years,’ he explains, ‘which we complement with good practices, innovation and continuous experimentation.’ Despite the winery’s size, he stresses that ‘we pay great attention to every link in the value chain, an approach that delivers excellence in our wines.’

A sense of responsibility Trapiche adheres to the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, addressing critical areas such as the winery’s water and carbon footprints. ‘As the largest winery in the country, we are aware of our impact,’ Belmonte concludes, ‘and take responsibility for becoming ever more professional, quality-driven and efficient.’

Trapiche Pure Malbec 2023

A gold medal-winning wine at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards, the Trapiche Pure Malbec 2023 was awarded a prestigious 95 points. The judges highlighted the wine’s excellent value, and described it as follows: ‘Stand-out varietal clarity with lashings of pure red and black fruit. Firm and concise in texture, a juicy bite of acidity and pervading tannins.’

With roots that date back to 1883, Trapiche’s innovative philosophy guides it toward a sustainable future that can be enjoyed in every glass.

Discover more about Trapiche

Connect on Facebook | Instagram