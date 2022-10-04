Viña Tarapacá – Celebrating Chile’s biodiversity

Chile is a piece of paradise with its incredibly diverse landscapes and wildlife. As part of their ongoing commitment to preserve and protect the natural environment, Viña Tarapacá has launched the Biodiversity range, a limited edition that cements its growing reputation as a guardian of Maipo’s native species.

Maipo: cradle of Chilean viticulture and biodiversity hotspot

The 148-year-old Tarapacá Estate is nestled in the heart of Chile’s Maipo Valley, not only one of the first wine regions in the country, established in the 1540s, but also one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. The estate, which spreads over 2,000 hectares, is considered a ‘natural clos’ surrounded by a chain of mountains and rivers that act as natural walls to protect the native flora and fauna within.

As part of a seven-year Master Plan, Tarapacá’s team have been rebuilding biological corridors connecting the Cantillana Massif and the River Maipo. Over 100 hectares of native vegetation have been planted to date, including some 11,000 trees and 134 different plants, which provide a home to 58 animal species. The Andean fox (below), Chagual butterfly and Flor del Minero flower are among the endemic fauna and flora that thrive within the estate.

These native species, protected within the walls of the clos, are all celebrated in the colourful labels of the Biodiversity range. The range itself also reflects the diversity of grape varieties that are well adapted to the terroir of Tarapacá and Maipo.

The Mediterranean climate, moderated by the nearby Andes mountains, is ideal for structured reds as well as refreshing whites. Carmenère, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot all feature in the collection’s red blends, and Pinot Grigio is celebrated as the star white variety in the limited edition Biodiversity range.

Sustainability beyond the cellar

The focus has not been solely on restoring biodiversity; Tarapacá has also developed an overarching sustainability program to ensure green goals throughout the production process. As part of the sustainability Master Plan, wine production has been running entirely on renewable energy sources since 2021, with 100% of the energy required for the winery generated through rooftop solar panels. Protecting water sources and recycling waste water has also been a key pillar, with savings of 24% water consumption achieved over the past six years. Sustainability spills into the eco-packaging too with a commitment to 0% PVC.

It is this holistic 360-degree approach, looking at all the details from grape to glass, that is driving Viña Tarapacá’s vision for a biodiverse future.

Discover more about Viña Tarapacá

