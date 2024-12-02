What’s in a name? The Barton & Guestier story.

It wasn’t an easy time to be a négociant, in eighteenth-century France. Years of overproduction had brought the wine market to its knees – it’s said the French Government ordered producers to rip up their vines, in a desperate effort to protect plummeting prices. Yet Irish-born Barton saw the crisis as an opportunity – and how right he was.

Before long, Barton was exporting wine from the region’s top estates – Margaux, Lafite, Haut-Brion and Léoville – and sending it across the ocean in oak barrels. A grand legacy had begun: and in 1785, the story took a great leap forward.

By now, Barton’s grandson Hugh was at the helm. He joined forces with the daring sea captain Daniel Guestier – who’d made his name sailing wine past the English blockade during the American Revolution – and together they accelerated the business.

Now, the best Bordeaux were sailing under the flag of Barton & Guestier – to Holland, to Britain, to newly-formed America. And under the supervision of Germain Rambaud, Barton & Guestier’s first cellar master, they arrived in reliably good quality. You can imagine the feeling of seeing those ships on the horizon, knowing they proudly carried the finest examples of French winemaking.

Quintessential French wines

Some things haven’t changed. Now with some 150 partner vinegrowers, the Barton & Guestier family stretches the length and breadth of France’s wine regions – from Bordeaux to Burgundy, the Loire to Provence.

Every bottle that bears the Barton & Guestier name celebrates all that makes French wine so renowned – you need only open a bottle to see why they’ve been around so long.

A voyage towards sustainability

In 2025, Barton & Guestier will celebrate its 300th birthday – but its eyes are on the future. The challenges the world faces today are very different from those Thomas Barton navigated back in 1725, but the company is tackling them with the same spirit of innovation.

Whether it’s cultivating biodiversity in vineyards or even returning to sail to reduce carbon emissions, Barton & Guestier is pioneering sustainability – pursuing a future where the most exceptional French wines remain on offer to all, wherever they are in the world.

If the last 300 years are anything to go by, that’s a bright future indeed.

