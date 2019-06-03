Auction Napa Valley 2019 raises nearly US$12 million for local charities

Pop star Katy Perry opened the Saturday live auction the 39th annual Auction Napa Valley at the weekend with a five song-set that wowed the audience of 900 in the big white tent at Meadowood Resort in Saint Helena.

It was a fitting beginning for this year’s charity event organised by the Napa Valley Vintners trade association, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

‘Be kind and drink wine,’ Perry told the roomful of clapping attendees before she left the stage, and they did, bidding noisily for the next three hours.

On Sunday 2 June, organisers estimated the fundraising tally of the e-auction, Friday barrel auction and Saturday’s live auction at nearly US$12 million, but the exact total won’t be known until the e-auction ends on Monday 3 June at noon Pacific time.

Surprisingly, the 2019 take is lower than last year’s $13.6 million and 2017’s $15.7 million, and no lots went for $1 million or more as two did last year.

The top lot was #1, which brought US$530,000 after rapid-fire bidding. Continuum Estate had put together an extravagant nine-day excursion to Italy with private tours of the Sistine Chapel, rides in a vintage papal limousine and tastings at Tuscan wineries like Ornellaia. Big spenders Lynn and James Grehl nabbed it; last year they spent US$1 million for a behind-the-scenes experience at the US Open Golf Tournament at Pebble Beach.

A few other lots of the 31 on offer brought nearly as much. Opus One’s Lot #3, for US$475,000, included dinner with the Rothschild family at Mouton Rothschild and insider experiences at jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels, plus a vertical of magnums of Opus One.

The Barrel Auction’s top lot for the second year in a row was from VGS Chateau Potelle. Their 2017 Jean-Noel Fourmeaux (the name of the owner) pulled in $85,250.

‘That was fantastic and humbling,’ Fourmeaux said. The wine is made from the only grapes they were able to harvest on Mount Veeder in 2017 because of the wildfires.

Since the debut of Auction Napa Valley in 1981, it has raised more than US$185 million for the community.