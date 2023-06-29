Barossa fine wine auction raises A$295,000 to support mental health services

Sydney-based TV personality and MasterChef judge Melissa Leong hosted the event at Langton’s, Australia’s leading fine wine auction house.

A total of 250 bidders raised their paddles during the auction, which showcased 34 exceptional lots of rare bottlings from the Barossa.

A bottle of Penfolds Block 42 Kalimna Cabernet Sauvignon 2004 Imperial led the charge, as it fetched A$40,120.

It fell short of the record set in 2021 by a bottle of Penfolds Grange 1951, which fetched A$142,131 at the Langton’s Penfolds Rewards of Patience sale, but it helped drive the total achieved on the night to A$294,882.

The prices include an 18% buyer’s premium on the hammer price, which includes general sales tax.

Fine wines from elite producers such as Henschke and Rockford also contributed to the strong overall performance.

Many of the wines were sold in large formats. Tamara Grishy, managing director at Langton’s, said they are popular with collectors, as they are rare, they come direct from the wineries and they last a long time.

All funds raised will go to The Barossa Australia Well-Being Fund, a foundation that provides the wine region with mental health support.

‘The thirst for Barossan wine, traditional and contemporary, manifests as buoyant sales well exceeding the reserve prices for almost every lot,’ said Ned Goodwin, a London-born Master of Wine, who works on content, education and events for Langton’s.

The company specialises in auctioning exclusive, limited and rare fine wine. Langton’s reported that the secondary market for Barossa Valley wines in Australia has reached unprecedented strength, supporting trends of greater investments in higher-priced wines.

Related articles