Bibendum’s on-trade project gathers further pace

Bibendum Wine has recruited a trio of top Bordeaux estates for its Bordeaux fine wine project.

The three new estates joining the project, which was launched in partnership with négociant Compagnie Médocaine at the beginning of 2020, comprise Châteaux Beychevelle, Troplong Mondot and Lynch-Bages.

The trio marks the latest in a wave of producers joining the project, including Angélus, Phélan Ségur and Haut-Bailly, who all joined in late September this year.

Bibendum launched the project to enable on-trade customers to buy ex-cellar Bordeaux wines at ‘competitive market prices’, with participating producers agreeing to supply wines directly from their cellars.

The aim of the project is to boost Bordeaux wines’ presence in fine dining restaurants and bars in the UK.

At launch, Bibendum already had a number of premium estates participating in the project. These include Château Pédesclaux and Château d’Issan, owned by the Cruse and Lorenzetti families; Goulée, Pagodes de Cos and Château Cos d’Estournel, owned by Cos d’Estournel; and Château d’Armailhac and Château Clerc Milon, which both form part of the Baron Philippe de Rothschild portfolio.

Welcoming the latest recruits, Robert Mathias, Bibendum wine buyer for the initiative, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that more leading Bordeaux estates have seen the benefits of joining the project and we look forward to introducing our customers to their incredible wines.’

Château Beychevelle said it was ‘proud to be part of the Bibendum programme’ and looked forward to ‘deploying our wine through their key accounts’.

Château Troplong Mondot added: ‘We are very excited to be part of this marvellous project with Bibendum. This project is so important to carry a wind of change in the consumption of Bordeaux in the UK. We must never forget that wine is made for pleasure before everything. Let’s get Bordeaux back on every table.’

Last year, Bibendum also announced the addition of three new estates. These included AXA Millésimes (Tourelles de Longueville, Château Pichon Baron), Bouygues (Tronquoy-Lalande), and Delon (Potensac and Clos du Marquis).

