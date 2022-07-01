Bollinger Group purchases Sancerre estate Hubert Brochard

The Champagne house expanded into the region when it acquired Maison Langlois-Chateau in Saumur back in 1973.

It then bolstered its presence in Sancerre with the acquisition of Château de Thauvenay in 2016. Now it has tied up a deal to bring the family-run Hubert Brochard estate into the fold.

‘The acquisition of Hubert Brochard estate represents a unique opportunity to consolidate our footprint in this fantastic region and to continue to promote, in France and internationally, its savoir-faire and the very high quality of its wines,’ said Etienne Bizot, president and chief executive at the Bollinger Group.

Aimée and Hubert Brochard set up the business in 1900, and it is currently run by fourth-generation and fifth-generation family members.

The estate comprises around 60ha of vineyards spread over the best hills of the Sancerre appellation, straddling the villages Chavignol, Ménétréol-sous-Sancerre, Thauvenay, Sainte-Gemme and Sancerre. It also owns vineyards in Pouilly-Fumé.

François-Régis de Fougeroux, chief executive of Maison Langlois-Chateau, said the Hubert Brochard estate benefits from ‘a fantastic terroir, which will perfectly complement the vineyards we already own in the region’.

President Daniel Brochard said: ‘Each generation has participated in the development of our family estate and we are extremely proud of what we have accomplished, in full respect for tradition and for the work of the oldest generations.

‘The hand-over to our partner Bollinger Group will ensure the continuity of this journey fueled by the same values of entrepreneurship, family spirit, and obsession for quality.’

The Bollinger Group owns the iconic Champagne Bollinger and Champagne Ayala, but it also controls an increasingly diverse portfolio of wines and spirits, including Delamain Cognac and Ponzi Vineyards in Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

