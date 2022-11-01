Château Lascombes in Bordeaux sold to Napa winery owner

Château Lascombes, the Margaux-based second growth in Bordeaux’s 1855 Classification, has become the first winery in Europe to be acquired by Lawrence Wine Estates, which already owns top Napa wineries Heitz Cellar, Burgess Cellars and Stony Hill.

The group was established by the Lawrence family, led by US entrepreneur Gaylon Lawrence, alongside managing partner and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy Jr (MS).

‘We are honoured to become the new stewards of such a historical estate,’ said Lawrence. ‘This chateau has some of the greatest vineyards in Margaux and our family looks forward to caring for Château Lascombes for many generations to come.’

Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed. Insurance group MACSF – Mutuelle d’Assurance du Corps de Santé Français – has owned Lascombes for the past 11 years and retains a minority stake in the estate, Lawrence Wine Estates said.

‘We will spare no expense’

‘Château Lascombes is the largest estate in Margaux,’ said McCoy Jr. ‘With such exceptional vineyard holdings, we are confident that we can craft some of the most exceptional wines in the region and we have full confidence that [technical director] Delphine Barboux can achieve this.’

He added, ‘Château Lascombes is a special place, and we will spare no expense to ensure that we bring it to its full potential.’

Lascombes has around 100 hectares of vineyards, including a gravelly outcrop planted with Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, a block of clay-gravel with Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as clay-limestone plots planted to Merlot, Lawrence Wine Estates said.

It noted that the estate traces its history to the 17th century, when Jean de Lascombes bought the Segonnes estate in Margaux in 1681, naming it after himself and building up the vineyard holdings.

More recently, it credited MACSF and Dominique Befve, who it said had managed the property since 2001, with land acquisitions, renovations and ‘undoubtedly furthering the wine quality and hospitality experiences’ at the estate.

The Lawrence family bought historic Napa Valley winery Heitz Cellar in 2018, with Carlton McCoy Jr MS coming on board as CEO.

Together, the partners then acquired Burgess Cellars and Stony Hill in 2020 and 2021 respectively, among other vineyard properties: their portfolio also includes Brendel and Ink Grade, as well as Demeine Estates, which is described as a Napa-based ‘producer, importer and marketer of the world’s finest wines’.

