Fleur de Miraval will be poured at the Dolby Theatre during the Oscars (27 March), as well as during the Governors Ball – the Academy’s official afterparty – and at other Oscars-related events in Los Angeles, New York City, and London, including the Oscars Nominees Luncheon on 7 March.

Serving Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne, best known for its association with Pitt, was a ‘natural choice’, the champagne brand said in a statement announcing the news.

‘Fleur de Miraval will now be the Champagne of the greatest stars of the silver screen and of all those who contribute to cinema’s beauty and success around the world,’ the statement said.

The project is a collaboration between three families; Pitt and his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie who co-own Château Miraval in Provence with the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel fame and the Péters family who are established in Le Mesnil-sur-Oger and internationally renowned for their Champagne.

The Pitt and Perrin families had already united the wine world with that of the arts through the introduction of Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé in 2012, and the Péters family is rooted in couture Champagne production with a six-generation winemaking history.

’The intense dedication to the arts shared by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the house of Fleur de Miraval will be even more evident than usual during this very special ceremony,’ said Fleur de Miraval.

Pitt and partners launched a second edition of their Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne in October last year, marking the second version of Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne following the wine’s debut in 2020.

Muse de Miraval 2021, the latest vintage of Miraval’s top cuvée, is expected to be released next month.

