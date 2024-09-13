Hundreds of Burgundy wine appellation signs to be auctioned

An auction of Burgundy appellation signs that were situated across the vineyard region for around 20 years are to be auctioned off this November, after being replaced with new plaques.

Famous grands crus, such as Chambertin, Bonne Mares and Bâtard-Montrachet, will be represented alongside place-name plaques for village appellations, according to the Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB), which has organised the auction.

Signs are being pitched as ideal ornaments for wine lovers’ homes and gardens, or as decorations for businesses.

The sale, to be held from 2pm to 6pm on Tuesday 12 November, is open to all and will be hosted by Jérôme Duvillard and Alexandra Chaillou-Weidmann, of Quai des Enchères auction house, said the BIVB.

It will be live-streamed from the Cité des Climats et Vins de Bourgogne in Beaune.

Prospective bidders can register and follow the sale via the auction websites Drouot.com and Interencheres.com, said the BIVB, adding that lots can also be viewed on the Quai des Enchères website.

It’s expected that the sale will feature nearly 600 signs split into 300 lots, and signs will include:

29 grand cru appellation signs

282 ‘Régionale’ or ‘Village’ appellation signs

280 ‘Bourgognes’ and ‘B’ logo signs

Price estimates vary according to the prestige of the appellation name on each sign, showed a catalogue of lots on Drouot.com.

Grand cru appellation signs were expected to fetch anywhere between €100 and €500 (£84 – £422) each, while other place-name signs carried estimate ranges of €50 to €300.

Signs showing the generic ‘B’ logo for the regional Bourgogne appellation were estimated to fetch between €30 and €50 each.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Cité des Climats et Vins de Bourgogne to support the development of its cultural activities, said the BIVB.

Alongside the Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits, the appellation signs represent the wider region, including Grand Auxerrois, Côte Chalonnaise and Mâconnais, the BIVB said.

Its Burgundy appellation signs auction will take place just a few days ahead of this year’s edition of the famous Hospices de Beaune wine auction.

