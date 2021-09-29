Christmas 2021: Berry Bros & Rudd launches The Gift of a Cellar

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros & Rudd has announced the launch of the perfect gift option for those truly wanting to impress their oenophile loved ones: a cellar of fine wine.
The gift will be available in three tiers, at £2,500, £5,000 or £10,000. The recipient will receive a bottle of mature wine in a wooden case to open on Christmas Day, along with an invitation to meet with a fine wine specialist at Berry Bros & Rudd’s historic home at No.3 St James’s Street to begin building their collection.
‘We’re thrilled to be launching the Gift of a Cellar this Christmas, the best way to begin your collecting journey and discover Berry Bros & Rudd’s unrivalled expertise in fine wine collecting,’ said Jake Dean, fine wine director at Berry Bros & Rudd.
During their initial consultation, the recipient will be able to discuss their cellar and which wines to include in their new collection, benefiting from Berry Bros & Rudd’s portfolio of world-class producers and access to mature and En Primeur fine wine.
In addition to this premium new gift option, Berry Bros & Rudd’s usual range of wine cases, hampers and gift sets will also be available through the festive season.
Last month, Berry Bros & Rudd launched a Nordic Casks whisky range that showcases a number of pioneering Nordic whisky distilleries.
The series launched with four single casks from Myken in Norway, High Coast in Sweden, Kyrö in Finland and Fary Lochan in Denmark.