Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2024: Priority booking is now open

Experience the pinnacle of wine sophistication as the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) makes its triumphant return to the bustling heart of New York City for the third consecutive year.

On Saturday 8 June, prepare to be transported to the height of luxury as you step into the luminous Bay Room, on the 60th floor of the iconic Manhatta. Here an elite gathering of 50 world-renowned wine producers will be eagerly awaiting your arrival.

Fellow wine enthusiasts and industry experts will unite for an exclusive grand tasting, showcasing exceptional wines from famous labels across the globe.

Each selection has been meticulously chosen to offer a variety of flavours that will tantalise your palate and awaken your passion for fine wines.

Tickets for the grand tasting will also grant you access to sample a selection of award-winning wines from the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards at the DWWA Winner’s Bar.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there… Immerse yourself in a world of wine education and enlightenment with our carefully curated selection of four masterclasses, held throughout the day.

Secure the opportunity to discover first-hand the history and winemaking techniques behind the oldest of the Bordeaux first growths Château Haut-Brion; the esteemed Peter Michael Winery in California; the prestigious M Chapoutier from the Rhône and the pioneering Rioja estate Marqués de Murrieta.

Each session promises to deepen your understanding and appreciation of the artistry behind every bottle.

Tickets are on sale now

Decanter Premium subscribers can enjoy exclusive priority access to DFWE NYC, one week before they go on general sale.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unparalleled celebration of wine culture. Join us for unparalleled taste and luxury.

Essential information

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC

Date: Saturday 8 June 2024 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhattan, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245

