Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC masterclass: Featuring five generations of Gaja

Experience five generations of flawless winemaking in one room led by Gaia Gaja.
Annona Dodoo

World-class pioneers of the winemaking industry Gaja, will be joining us in New York for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter as part of our masterclass series, which will be taking place on Saturday 10 June 2023. 

The Piedmont-based family-owned estate, established in 1859 by Giovanni Gaja, is now run by Gaia Gaja, daughter of the legendary Angelo Gaja. Gaia is the fifth generation to take the winery’s helm and we are thrilled to have her leading this masterclass, to exhibit some of the highly sought after labels from the Gaja collection.

Gaja’s Philosophy:

To create authentic, terroir-expressive wines, each imbued with the tradition and culture of its region.

During this masterclass Gaia will bring this philosophy to life, showcasing eight wines that illustrate the estate’s breadth of terroirs. Among them will be four iconic Barbaresco bottlings – the flagship Barbaresco and three single-site bottlings (for which Gaja is famed): Sorì San Lorenzo, Sorì Tildìn and Costa Russi. The three single-site wines are all from the 2016 vintage, giving tasters the opportunity to compare these rare and distinctive wines side by side.

Tasters will also have the chance to taste two other Piedmontese wines from the Gaja family – Sperss, an outstanding Barolo, and the Cabernet Sauvignon-based Darmagi.

Credit: Co-Owner Gaia Gaja will be leading the Masterclass

Gaja are renowned for revolutionising the way they produce their wines, for being able to do so without compromising on tradition, and for consistently producing wines of enviable quality.  The Gaja dynasty has been credited with burnishing the region’s winemaking reputation, elevating Barbaresco to the status of a fine wine and confirming to any doubters the status of the Nebbiolo as a noble variety.

Wines you will be tasting:

Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2020
Ca’Marcanda Camarcanda, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2020
Pieve Santa Restituta Rennina, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2018
Costa Russi, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2016
Sorì Tildìn, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2016
Sorì San Lorenzo, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2016
Sperss, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 1991
Darmagi, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 1982
Gaia & Rey, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2002
Alteni di Brassica, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 1992

Tickets for the Five Generations of GAJA cost $295 a piece (+ sales tax) and are selling fast. Masterclasses are also available for Harlan Estate, Château Léoville Las Cases and Louis Roederer so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

Grand Tasting
As well as attending masterclasses, guests can purchase tickets for the walk-around grand tasting, trying highly acclaimed vintages and mingle with top wine producers from all over the world whilst enjoying panoramic views of New York. With over 200 wines to be presented, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is set to be a truly unforgettable day of fine wine tasting.

Essential information

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC

Date: Saturday 10 June 2023 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor
New York, NY 10005 

Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + sales tax (Save with Group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245

 Buy tickets today

