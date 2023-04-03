Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC masterclass: Featuring five generations of Gaja

World-class pioneers of the winemaking industry Gaja, will be joining us in New York for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter as part of our masterclass series, which will be taking place on Saturday 10 June 2023.

The Piedmont-based family-owned estate, established in 1859 by Giovanni Gaja, is now run by Gaia Gaja, daughter of the legendary Angelo Gaja. Gaia is the fifth generation to take the winery’s helm and we are thrilled to have her leading this masterclass, to exhibit some of the highly sought after labels from the Gaja collection.

Gaja’s Philosophy: To create authentic, terroir-expressive wines, each imbued with the tradition and culture of its region.

During this masterclass Gaia will bring this philosophy to life, showcasing eight wines that illustrate the estate’s breadth of terroirs. Among them will be four iconic Barbaresco bottlings – the flagship Barbaresco and three single-site bottlings (for which Gaja is famed): Sorì San Lorenzo, Sorì Tildìn and Costa Russi. The three single-site wines are all from the 2016 vintage, giving tasters the opportunity to compare these rare and distinctive wines side by side.

Tasters will also have the chance to taste two other Piedmontese wines from the Gaja family – Sperss, an outstanding Barolo, and the Cabernet Sauvignon-based Darmagi.

Gaja are renowned for revolutionising the way they produce their wines, for being able to do so without compromising on tradition, and for consistently producing wines of enviable quality. The Gaja dynasty has been credited with burnishing the region’s winemaking reputation, elevating Barbaresco to the status of a fine wine and confirming to any doubters the status of the Nebbiolo as a noble variety.