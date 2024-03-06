{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MjdjMTNhMWVhMzVhNmRkOGE4ZjVmNTdkOTA4YjIxMjMxM2FmMmM2MjQyOTlhM2MzNDkxOGI0MDU0OWVhMDQwMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2024

With a slight chill still in the air this March, indulge in a long, lazy Sunday lunch paired with wine recommendations selected by the Decanter team. Soak up Matt Walls' 2022 vintage preview of the southern Rhône and learn about top-quality Chardonnay in South Africa's beautiful Hemel-en Aarde Valley. In travel, head to the lively bar scene in Helsinki or plan a wine festival tour of Central Europe with our line-up of some of the top events happening later this year.
Inside the March 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • 25 wines for a long Sunday lunch Whatever type of roast you decide on, we have ideal wine pairings picked by the Decanter team. Introduced by our resident food- matching expert Fiona Beckett
  • Anjou future: A Chenin renaissance Beverley Blanning MW on the return to favour of dry Chenin Blanc styles in the Loire
  • Vintage preview: Southern Rhône 2022 Matt Walls gives his view on quality around the appellations in a tricky year, and picks 40 top buys
  • Bodegas CARO: The next level Alejandro Iglesias reports on the joint venture between the Catena and the Rothschild families, which brings together expertise from Mendoza and Bordeaux
  • Bordeaux 2021 in bottle Georgie Hindle revisits this fresh, lively and classically styled vintage now that the wines are in bottle
  • Producer profile: Ata Rangi Emma Jenkins MW visits one of Martinborough’s best producers of ageworthy Pinot Noir
  • A taste of the future Lauren Eads finds out how AI is already being used in the wine industry today
  • Hemel-en-Aarde: A Chardonnay paradise Breathtaking region, and stunning Chardonnays, says Andy Howard MW. What’s not to like?

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five standout Scotch whiskies
  • Family values Richard Woodard on the smaller family operations to look out for in the Cognac and Armagnac regions

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect Pairing: Fromage fort A simple yet delicious way of using leftover pieces of cheese
  • Travel: Helsinki for wine lovers Eight must-visit wine bars in Finland’s capital, by Ilkka Sirén
  • Travel: Central Europe – come & taste Lilla O’Connor suggests four vibrant wine festivals to visit

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Portuguese whites 109 indigenous whites tasted
  • Panel tasting: Washington GSM blends 48 US Grenache-Syrah-Mourvèdre blends assessed
  • Expert’s choice: Premium McLaren Vale Grenache David Sly urges us to try his 18 picks, with old vines, myriad soil types and single-vineyard expressions all generating excitement
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

ROMANIA 2024

A sponsored supplement

  • Discover the wines, regions and native grapes of this fast-improving Eastern European wine country

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; Burgundy prices soften

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Bordeaux’s changing climate
  • Guest column US wine writer Katherine Cole argues against the demonisation of alcohol
  • DWWA 2023 highlights New Zealand Pinot Noir winners
  • Wine to 5: Fabien Gauthier Cooper at Gauthier Frères

