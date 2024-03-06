Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2024

With a slight chill still in the air this March, indulge in a long, lazy Sunday lunch paired with wine recommendations selected by the Decanter team. Soak up Matt Walls' 2022 vintage preview of the southern Rhône and learn about top-quality Chardonnay in South Africa's beautiful Hemel-en Aarde Valley. In travel, head to the lively bar scene in Helsinki or plan a wine festival tour of Central Europe with our line-up of some of the top events happening later this year.