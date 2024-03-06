Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2024

Inside the March 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- 25 wines for a long Sunday lunch Whatever type of roast you decide on, we have ideal wine pairings picked by the Decanter team. Introduced by our resident food- matching expert Fiona Beckett
- Anjou future: A Chenin renaissance Beverley Blanning MW on the return to favour of dry Chenin Blanc styles in the Loire
- Vintage preview: Southern Rhône 2022 Matt Walls gives his view on quality around the appellations in a tricky year, and picks 40 top buys
- Bodegas CARO: The next level Alejandro Iglesias reports on the joint venture between the Catena and the Rothschild families, which brings together expertise from Mendoza and Bordeaux
- Bordeaux 2021 in bottle Georgie Hindle revisits this fresh, lively and classically styled vintage now that the wines are in bottle
- Producer profile: Ata Rangi Emma Jenkins MW visits one of Martinborough’s best producers of ageworthy Pinot Noir
- A taste of the future Lauren Eads finds out how AI is already being used in the wine industry today
- Hemel-en-Aarde: A Chardonnay paradise Breathtaking region, and stunning Chardonnays, says Andy Howard MW. What’s not to like?
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five standout Scotch whiskies
- Family values Richard Woodard on the smaller family operations to look out for in the Cognac and Armagnac regions
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect Pairing: Fromage fort A simple yet delicious way of using leftover pieces of cheese
- Travel: Helsinki for wine lovers Eight must-visit wine bars in Finland’s capital, by Ilkka Sirén
- Travel: Central Europe – come & taste Lilla O’Connor suggests four vibrant wine festivals to visit
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Portuguese whites 109 indigenous whites tasted
- Panel tasting: Washington GSM blends 48 US Grenache-Syrah-Mourvèdre blends assessed
- Expert’s choice: Premium McLaren Vale Grenache David Sly urges us to try his 18 picks, with old vines, myriad soil types and single-vineyard expressions all generating excitement
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
ROMANIA 2024
A sponsored supplement
- Discover the wines, regions and native grapes of this fast-improving Eastern European wine country
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; Burgundy prices soften
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column Bordeaux’s changing climate
- Guest column US wine writer Katherine Cole argues against the demonisation of alcohol
- DWWA 2023 highlights New Zealand Pinot Noir winners
- Wine to 5: Fabien Gauthier Cooper at Gauthier Frères