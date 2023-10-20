DFWE London 2023: The Cellar Collection Experience

Boasting an exquisite selection from 20 distinguished wineries, the VIP Cellar Collection room provides an exclusive opportunity to explore hidden gems, rarely accessible to the general public. These carefully curated offerings include three distinct vintages of each of the wineries flagship cuvée, including a remarkable library vintage of around 10 years of age, giving you the opportunity to taste the evolution of each wine over time.

All attendees who managed to secure one of the two slots will receive a Cellar Collection Passport on the day. This passport is your ticket to a thrilling journey of discovery, where each table visited earns you an exclusive stamp for each wine tasted.

Experience top scoring wines including Fontodi, Flaccianello della Pieve, Tuscany 2006 (98 points) and M. Chapoutier, Le Méal Blanc and Hermitage, Rhône 2020 (96 points). Riojas from famous producer Remírez de Ganuza, who has a reputation for long-lived wines. The older vintages such as the 1996, which attendees will have the chance to taste, continue to mature gracefully developing tertiary characteristics while retaining their youthful vibrancy. Champagne lovers can explore 2022 DWWA Gold winner Duval-Leroy, Femme de Champagne, Grand Cru Brut, Champagne NV along with vintages from 1996 and 2002. Once guests have toured through some of the worlds most respected wine labels, they can conclude their tasting experience with exquisite Sauternes from the esteemed Bordeaux estate Château Suduiraut.

The Cellar Collection room stands as the pinnacle of DFWE London, tailored expressly for the most discerning of connoisseurs. It promises an unparalleled journey through exceptional vintages and a chance to witness the evolution of these remarkable wines. Seize this opportunity to partake in an experience that is bound to leave a lasting impression on any wine enthusiast’s palate.

See tasting notes and scores for some of the Cellar Collection Wines below

