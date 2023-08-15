Join Charles Curtis MW for a superb Burgundy masterclass at DFWE London

On Saturday 11th November 2023, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) will welcome back Charles Curtis MW to London. With his return, a sublime Burgundy masterclass awaits, promising to be an exceptional experience to taste top grand cru wines in the company of a leading expert.

Curtis, Decanter’s Burgundy correspondent, will guide guests to explore the region’s broad, complex terrain in depth. Burgundy’s majestic hill of Corton has been home to winegrowers for centuries. Today, some of the region’s most prominent producers feature across its relatively large expanse of grand cru vineyards, although consumers sometimes still overlook this crucial source for top quality wines.

The masterclass will feature both red and white wines – all grand cru – from vintages that range from 2008 to 2020, and coming from all three villages allowed to use the Corton name: Pernand-Vergelesses, Aloxe-Corton and Ladoix-Serrigny.

‘We may learn what makes them different, but we will certainly learn to enjoy them, since the producers represented include some of today’s most illustrious estates,’ says Curtis.

The tasting will include Corton-Charlemagne wines from Domaine Bonneau du Martray, Domaine Rapet, Maison Louis Latour, and Bouchard Père et Fils. Reds will include the Corton Bressandes from Domaine Chandon de Briailles, the Corton Clos des Cortons Faiveley from Domaine Faiveley, the Corton Clos des Meix from Domaine Comte Senard, the Corton Maréchaudes from Domaine Michel Mallard, the Corton Renardes from Domaine Henri et Gilles Buisson, and the Corton La Vigne au Saint from Maison Louis Latour.

Curtis brings his profound knowledge and passion to this masterclass, creating an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. This is your exclusive opportunity to explore the prestigious terroirs of Burgundy and discover the secrets behind the exceptional Corton Grand Cru wines.

This masterclass is part of the DFWE London and guests must have a Grand Tasting ticket in order to secure a place at a masterclass.

Essential information DFWE London Date: Saturday, 11th November 2023 from 11am to 5:30pm. Location: The Landmark Hotel

222 Marylebone Road

London NW1

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000

www.landmarklondon.co.uk Prices: Get a Grand Tasting Ticket for £95 | with Cellar Collection access £125

Group Grand Tasting Ticket offer (8 for 5)*

Masterclasses from £225

Related articles