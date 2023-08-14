DFWE London masterclass featuring Ornellaia: Four Decades of a Tuscan Icon

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London is calling all wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs!

We are excited to announce an exclusive opportunity to delve into the world of fine Italian wines with Ornellaia – one of the world’s most prestigious wineries.

On Saturday 11th November 2023, you will have the rare opportunity to be one of the few participants to join this extraordinary masterclass taking place at The Landmark London hotel. There are limited spots available, so don’t miss this sensational experience.

Discover the essence of Ornellaia

Get ready for an unforgettable masterclass as Fusari, a seasoned expert in the art of winemaking, brings passion and knowledge to The Landmark London. Founded in 1981, Ornellaia has become one of Italy’s most influential wineries, recognised globally for producing outstanding Bordeaux-style blends. Its strong development in the past few decades has helped to put Tuscany’s coastal Bolgheri region in the spotlight.

An unparalleled learning experience

This masterclass offers a unique opportunity to learn more about the evolution of Ornellaia’s style and philosophy, and the ability of its wines to age in the cellar. Fusari will lead you through a rare tasting of eight Ornellaia vintages spanning four decades from 1990 to the new-release Ornellaia 2020, giving you the chance to taste and compare the nuances of these exceptional wines that have been influenced by both time and terroir.

The estate is owned by the Frescobaldi family, a legendary name in Tuscany’s rich winemaking history. Bolgheri is celebrated for producing some of Italy’s most sought-after wines. With its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence, Ornellaia stands as a true embodiment of the Tuscan winemaking tradition.

Wines you’ll be tasting on the day

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 1990

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 1993

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2003

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2008

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2011

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2013

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2020

Ornellaia, Bianco, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2020

Ornellaia, Bianco, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy, 2014

Beyond the exquisite tastings, Fusari will provide insights into the meticulous winemaking process that lies behind each bottle of Ornellaia. Through her guided tastings, you’ll savour the unique expressions of this prestigious winery’s flagship wine, allowing your senses to explore the complexities that make these wines truly exceptional.

Essential information DFWE London Date: Saturday, 11th November 2023 from 11am to 5:30pm. Location: The Landmark Hotel

222 Marylebone Road

London NW1

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000

www.landmarklondon.co.uk Prices: Get a Grand Tasting Ticket for £95 | with Cellar Collection access £125

Group Grand Tasting Ticket offer (8 for 5)*

