DFWE London masterclass featuring Moueix: Limestone vs Gravel on Bordeaux’s Right Bank

Get ready to be captivated as Edouard Moueix guides you through a comparative tasting experience exploring the signature styles of Bordeaux Right Bank royalty, Moueix.

Moueix is one of three esteemed producers to be hosting a masterclass at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London, on Saturday, 11th November 2023. This masterclass is set to be an enlightening experience highlighting the significant effects of gravel soils in Pomerol and the influence of limestone in St-Emilion. You will be taken on a journey to explore how the geology and landscape of these two famous appellations contribute to stylistic differences in the bottle.

Pomerol and St-Emilion, located on Bordeaux’s Right Bank, are renowned regions for producing exceptional, age-worthy wines primarily centred around Merlot grapes. You will be led through a comparative tasting of wines from Château Bélair-Monange and Château La Fleur-Pétrus, two of the famous vineyards acquired by the Moueix family.

Château La Fleur-Pétrus is one of the most distinguished vineyards in Pomerol, named in the 18th century for its position across the localities ‘Petrus’ and ‘La Fleur’. Its personality is closely linked to the famous gravel and clay terroirs of the Pomerol plateau. Château Bélair-Monange is situated at the highest point of St-Emilion’s illustrious limestone plateau and traces its history back to Roman times. It was confirmed as a Premier Grand Cru Classé in the 2022 St-Emilion Classification.

This masterclass offers an exclusive opportunity to sample and savour wines from these prestigious Right Bank properties side by side. Wines will include highly rated Bordeaux vintages, such as 2018, 2016 and 2010, as well as La Fleur-Pétrus 1998, an excellent year on the Right Bank now reaching 25 years of age.

This masterclass is part of the DFWE London and guests must have a Grand Tasting ticket in order to secure a place at a masterclass.

Essential information DFWE London Date: Saturday, 11th November 2023 from 11am to 5:30pm. Location: The Landmark Hotel

222 Marylebone Road

London NW1

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000

www.landmarklondon.co.uk Prices: Get a Grand Tasting Ticket for £95 | with Cellar Collection access £125

Group Grand Tasting Ticket offer (8 for 5)*

Masterclasses from £225

