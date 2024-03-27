DFWE NYC 2024 Grand tasting: The world of fine wines awaits you

Mark your calendars! Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE)) returns to New York City in just over two months on Saturday, June 8! Nestled in the vibrant Financial District, we are bringing together wine aficionados from near and far to taste some of the world’s most exquisite wines.

Join us on the 60th floor of the magnificent Manhatta restaurant, where you will be treated to breathtaking views of the iconic NYC skyline, creating an unforgettable backdrop for a day dedicated to the appreciation of fine wines.

Get ready to dive into the captivating world of fine wines with a series of four exclusive masterclasses scheduled throughout the day. These sessions will offer in-depth explorations of various aspects of the wine world, providing attendees with invaluable insights and knowledge. But that’s just the beginning. Experience the heart of the event with our Grand Tasting—a luxurious journey where fine wines take centre stage, and where you’ll have the opportunity to engage with the wineries shaping the industry.

The Grand Tasting offers an exclusive showcase of wines from 50 esteemed producers from around the globe, each presenting four exceptional wines from their collections. From the timeless elegance of Old World classics to the innovative selections of the New World.

Click here to view the 2024 Exhibitors

But wait, there’s more! As a special treat, each producer will unveil a treasure from their cellar, featuring rare vintages, top cuvées, and magnums. These exclusive wines, unique to their collection, provide a rare opportunity to taste, explore, and rediscover exceptional vintages.

Here’s a sneak peak of some of the Special Wines from a few of the producers, more to be revealed soon:

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 8 June 2024 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245

