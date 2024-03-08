Join Decanter’s Marqués de Murrieta masterclass in New York

Spend a day tasting top wines from around the world and attend exclusive masterclasses at Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC (DFWE), returning for its third consecutive year on Saturday 8 June 2024.

One truly unique masterclass held during the day features the pioneering Rioja winery Marqués de Murrieta, established in 1852, which produces some of the best and most historic wines in all of Spain.

Producing terroir-driven wines exclusively from its 740-acre (299-hectare) Ygay Estate, this special masterclass, led by Murrieta’s passionate owner Vicente Cebrián-Sagarriga, Count of Creixell, will showcase eight stunning wines including vintages going back to the 1980s. Its iconic Capellanía, Dalmau, and Castillo Ygay wines respectively originate from the three single vineyards of Capellanía, Canajas and La Plana.

The wines are:

Marqués de Murrieta, Capellanía, Rioja 2018

Marqués de Murrieta, Castillo Ygay Blanco, Gran Reserva, Rioja 1986

Marqués de Murrieta, Dalmau Reserva, Rioja 2014

Marqués de Murrieta, Dalmau Reserva, Rioja 2019

Marqués de Murrieta, Castillo Ygay, Gran Reserva, Rioja 1980 (Magnum)

Marqués de Murrieta, Castillo Ygay, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2007

Marqués de Murrieta, Castillo Ygay, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2009

Marqués de Murrieta, Castillo Ygay, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2012

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to taste the essence of Marqués de Murrieta’s legacy, exclusively at DFWE NYC. A ticket for Marqués de Murrieta: The 3 iconic single vineyards of Finca Ygay masterclass is priced at $325. Places are strictly limited so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

Grand tasting

As well as a lineup of three other special masterclasses held throughout the day (Château Haut-Brion, M Chapoutier and Peter Michael Winery), fine wine lovers will also be able to attend the walk-around grand tasting (from 11 am – 5pm) with access to over 200 fine wines from 50 of the world’s most prestigious producers and winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards.

The DFWE NYC is a truly unforgettable day of fine wine tasting – we look forward to welcoming you.

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 8 June 2024 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhattan, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245

